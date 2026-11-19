A judge warned convicted murderer Billy Allison that he could be sentenced in his absence after he walked out of the dock moments after a jury found him guilty of killing a pub landlord.

Allison, 36, a member of the Raise The Colours group, left the glass-fronted dock at Stafford Crown Court following the verdict over the death of Matthew O’Gara, 44.

The jury convicted Allison of murder after hearing that he punched Mr O’Gara in the neck on the dancefloor at the Ricco and Loren bar in Lichfield.

He was also found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Adam Cooper, 62, who suffered a fractured eye socket and nose after being punched twice.

Judge warns Allison over sentencing hearing

After the verdict, Allison appeared shocked, sighed and put his head in his hands. He then looked towards a security officer before leaving the dock for the cells.

The judge told defence barrister Gurdeep Garcha KC that Allison had “chosen to leave the dock”.

The judge said: “I can’t say this to the defendant’s face but he is under an obligation to attend [the sentencing hearing] in person.”

He added: “If he refuses to I will sentence him in his absence.”

Allison is expected to be sentenced on 5 January.

Fatal punch caused severe neck injuries

During the trial, prosecutors described the blow to Mr O’Gara as a “very, very hard” punch delivered with the “stance and skill of an experienced fighter”.

The court heard that the impact broke bones in Mr O’Gara’s neck and split an artery, causing a major haemorrhage at the base of his brain. He suffered a cardiac arrest and died at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham two days later.

Jurors heard that Allison had been drinking and had taken cocaine after spending the day in Lichfield with his partner and other members of Raise The Colours, including Ryan Bridge and Ben Cullen.

Prosecutors said Allison, who had previously won boxing events, delivered powerful punches to both men within about six seconds.

UKNIP has also reported on the murder verdict and police custody footage involving Allison.