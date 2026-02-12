A suspected people smuggling kingpin has been arrested in Birmingham, thanks to a crackdown by the National Crime Agency (NCA) and West Midlands Police.

The Arrest

51-year-old Zahid Khan was detained on Tuesday, 10 February, at a property on Sheldon Heath Road. After intense questioning by NCA investigators, Khan was charged with facilitating illegal immigration and money laundering.

He is set to face Birmingham Magistrates today, 12 February.

Second Man Arrested But Remains in Custody for Other Offences

A 44-year-old man was also arrested at the same location, suspected of helping illegal immigration. While he has been bailed pending further inquiries on this charge, he remains in custody for failing to appear at court over unrelated offences.

Operation Details: Migrants Found in Lorry Bound for France

This bust follows the interception of a lorry carrying 33 migrants from India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. The vehicle was stopped by the NCA in Dover on 4 February, just before it was due to board a ferry to France. The driver was promptly arrested.