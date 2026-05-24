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CANNABIS HAUL Birmingham Man Jailed Nearly Three Years for 23kg Cannabis Haul

Birmingham Man Jailed Nearly Three Years for 23kg Cannabis Haul

A 30-year-old man from Handsworth, Birmingham, has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison after police recovered 23kg of cannabis during a targeted raid last October. Operation Fearless officers searched Nam Le’s Lloyd Road home, uncovering a large haul of drugs and cash linked to criminal activity.

Massive Drug Seizure

Officers discovered 2kg of cannabis hidden in a wardrobe inside Le’s home, alongside £8,000 in cash in his bedroom. An additional £1,000 was found in a car connected to him parked nearby.

Drug Storage In Vehicles

In a van linked to Le, parked close to his residence, police found suitcases and bags containing a further 21kg of cannabis. The entire haul was estimated to have a street value of up to £140,000.

Guilty Plea And Sentencing

Le pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis with intent to supply and possession of criminal property. On Friday 15 March, Birmingham Crown Court sentenced him to two years and nine months behind bars.

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