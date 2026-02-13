Detectives are on the hunt for a suspect linked to a brutal attempted murder after a man was repeatedly stabbed in the head during a terrifying attack on a Birmingham street five months ago.

Brutal Attack on Monica Road

The victim was riding his quad bike on Monica Road around 6pm on Saturday, 9 August 2025, when he was violently forced off. Witnesses say he was punched to the ground before being stabbed multiple times in the head in a savage assault.

Police Pursue Jafir Nazir, 29

West Midlands Police have named 29-year-old Jafir Nazir as the prime suspect. Despite months of investigation, he remains at large. To crack the case, Crimestoppers has sweetened the deal with a £5,000 reward for any tip leading to Nazir’s arrest.

“Anyone with information is urged to contact Crimestoppers immediately. Callers are guaranteed anonymity and will not be required to appear in court,” said a Crimestoppers spokesperson.

How to Help – Anonymously and Safely

Contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 , 24/7 hotline.

, 24/7 hotline. Submit tips online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Remember, only information given directly through Crimestoppers qualifies for the cash reward.

Unlike police reports, Crimestoppers does not record or share any details that could identify informants. This means you can help catch Nazir without risking your privacy.

Still No Word on Victim’s Condition

Police have yet to reveal the victim’s current health status. The attack happened in broad daylight, making it all the more shocking that Nazir is still free.

The incident took place in a part of Birmingham where quad bikes are commonly used, suggesting a close-knit community could hold vital clues.

The hunt continues under West Midlands Police’s major crime unit. With the five-month wait, the pressure is on to find Nazir before he strikes again.

Got a tip? Don’t stay silent – the £5,000 reward could put Nazir behind bars and help justice for the victim.