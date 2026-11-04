A prison psychologist from Birmingham who had a sexual relationship with an inmate and helped smuggle banned mobile phones into a young offenders’ institution has been jailed for two years and four months.

Amber Renee Gayle, 32, of Great Barr, abused her position at HMP and YOI Swinfen Hall, near Lichfield, Staffordshire, to supply prohibited devices to prisoner Rickcarlo Williams, 24.

Investigators uncovered hundreds of messages between the pair, including explicit photographs and evidence that they had engaged in sexual activity within the prison grounds.

The messages also revealed arrangements to bring illegal mobile phones into the institution, allowing Williams to communicate with people involved in supplying the devices.

Gayle was sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on Wednesday, 28 October, after admitting misconduct in a public office, unauthorised access to data and conspiracy to convey a prohibited article into a prison.

Prison psychologist’s relationship exposed by investigation

Concerns about Gayle’s conduct were first raised in late 2024 while she was working at Swinfen Hall.

An investigation was launched by the West Midlands Regional Organised Crime Unit (ROCU), working alongside HM Prison and Probation Service’s Counter Corruption Unit.

Officers examined mobile phone evidence and discovered extensive communication between Gayle and Williams.

The exchanges included intimate messages, explicit photographs and conversations about bringing prohibited items into the prison.

Snapchat messages also revealed that the pair had engaged in sexual activity within the grounds of the young offenders’ institution.

Illegal mobile phones smuggled into Swinfen Hall

Investigators established that Williams had used a mobile phone supplied by Gayle to contact people involved in arranging deliveries of banned devices.

Photographs recovered from the handset showed prohibited items packaged and prepared to be taken into the prison.

Police said Williams arranged for parcels to be delivered to Gayle, who then used her position to bring the items into the institution.

The operation allowed prohibited communication devices to enter an environment where prisoners are subject to strict restrictions on their possession and use.

Detective Superintendent Ross Jones, of the West Midlands Regional Organised Crime Unit, described the offending as a sophisticated operation involving sustained communication between the pair.

Judge hands psychologist 28-month prison sentence

At Birmingham Crown Court, Gayle received a total custodial sentence of two years and four months.

The sentence comprised 14 months for conspiracy to convey prohibited items into prison, a consecutive eight months for misconduct in public office and a further six months for unauthorised access to computer systems.

Williams admitted conspiracy to convey a prohibited item into prison and possessing a specified item without authority.

He was sentenced to an additional one year and two months in custody, to run consecutively to the prison sentence he was already serving.

Both defendants were ordered to forfeit mobile phones and cash and pay a victim surcharge.

Police condemn corruption within prison system

Detective Superintendent Ross Jones said the investigation had exposed a prolonged pattern of offending.

He said: “Gayle clearly used her position of authority to operate below the radar and get illicit mobile phones into the institution, as well as embark on an inappropriate relationship with Williams.”

He added that Williams had arranged deliveries to Gayle and helped distribute prohibited items within the prison.

The detective welcomed the prison sentences, saying the case demonstrated the commitment of police and prison authorities to identifying and prosecuting corruption.

The investigation was conducted jointly by the West Midlands Regional Organised Crime Unit and HM Prison and Probation Service’s Counter Corruption Unit.