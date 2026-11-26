Some holidays are built around a place. Others start with what you want to do, whether that’s a morning dive over a coral reef, a walk along volcanic cliffs or an afternoon at the spa. Today, Friday 27 November, UK travellers can save up to 55% at participating Barceló hotels and resorts in the Black Friday 2026 sale. The promotion also includes discount code 26BF15 and an extra 5% off when you book through the Barceló app, subject to the terms for each market, hotel and rate. If you’re planning a holiday in 2027, you can browse the Black Friday hotel offers and choose a hotel based on how you’d like to spend your time away.

Black Friday travel deals: how to save on your hotel stay

The Black Friday week runs from 23 to 29 November, with the offers live today on Barcelo.com. Discounts of up to 55% apply at participating hotels, and on several of the hotel pages we checked, the code adds an extra 15% off. Offers change from hotel to hotel, so read each page before booking. Booking direct also brings Best Price Guaranteed, free cancellation on rates that allow it and the Safe Rate on eligible bookings. Black Friday travel for 2027 is the idea behind the stays below.

Diving holidays in Cozumel: where to stay near the coral reefs

Cozumel ranks among the Mexican Caribbean’s most famous diving and snorkelling destinations, and Allegro Cozumel puts guests on Playa San Francisco, about three kilometres from the Arrecifes de Cozumel National Park. The four-star all-inclusive hotel has five restaurants, five bars, four swimming pools and a nightly theatre show.

For divers, the interesting part is the Ultimate Dive Experience programme, which brings Premium rooms, priority access to dives and benefits at the hotel’s dive shop. After the boat, the Wellness Centre has a sauna, a steam bath, an outdoor whirlpool and massages. The ferry to Playa del Carmen leaves from the San Miguel pier, 16 kilometres from the hotel, which puts Tulum and Xcaret within reach on a rest day.

Black Friday deals on spa breaks in Menorca

If your idea of a hobby is doing very little, very well, Barceló Nura sits in Biniancolla, on Menorca’s south coast, 1.5 kilometres from Punta Prima beach. The five-star hotel has 128 rooms, 45 of them opening directly onto the semi-private pool area, three outdoor pools, a Wellness area with a spa and gym, and an All-Inclusive programme. Travellers who search for Black Friday spa breaks will find a good fit here.

The food leans on local produce, with a buffet, the show-cooking restaurant Sa Tanca and a rooftop bar over the sea and forest. Menorca has been a Biosphere Reserve since 1993, so the coves and the island’s active-tourism options give a reason to leave the pool for an afternoon.

Winter sun holidays in Tenerife: coastal walks and volcanic trails

For winter sun hotel offers with a walking boot, Barceló Santiago – Adults Only sits on the south-west coast of Tenerife with views of La Gomera, the Los Gigantes cliffs and the Teide volcano. The four-star hotel has 407 rooms, most with private terraces, three outdoor pools (one heated), a gym and an All Inclusive programme.

Trails start from the nearby fishing village of Puerto de Santiago and lead towards the Barranco de Masca, a ravine popular with hikers. Boat trips below the Los Gigantes cliffs, which rise up to 600 metres, can also spot dolphins and whales. When the legs are tired, the spa has a hydrotherapy circuit, a sauna and a Turkish bath, which makes it a spa hotel for people who earn their rest.

Black Friday Discount on a water sports holiday in Fuerteventura

In Corralejo, in the north of Fuerteventura, Barceló Corralejo Bay – Adults Only is 80 metres from Playa de Corralejo and 3 kilometres from the Corralejo Dunes Natural Park. The four-star hotel is open to guests aged 18 and over, with 241 rooms with a balcony or terrace, three pools (one heated all year round) and an All-Inclusive programme.

Among beach hotels on the island, it is well placed for windsurfing, diving and sailing, as well as nature trails and day trips to Lanzarote and Isla de Lobos. The Wellness centre has a large spa, a water circuit, personalised treatments and a gym.

How to choose a Barceló hotel for a diving, walking or spa break

Four hotels, four kinds of trip. A few questions narrow down the hotel deals worth a closer look:

Is the water the point? Cozumel is the dedicated diving trip, while Corralejo suits windsurfing and sailing.

Do you want a quiet stay or a lively one? Barceló Santiago and Barceló Corralejo Bay are adults only, Barceló Nura suits couples, family or friends, and Allegro Cozumel has a children’s club.

How important is the spa? Nura, Santiago and Corralejo Bay all have a spa area, and Allegro Cozumel has a Wellness Centre.

Is the board basis settled? All four offer an All-Inclusive programme, so check what each rate covers.

How to book your 2027 holiday with Black Friday hotel offers

Choosing a trip around what you love doing is easier while the calendar is still open, and Black Friday holidays give it a start date. Whatever the hobby, there is a Barceló for you, and 2027 can begin with a reef, a trail or a treatment room. Compare the hotel deals and the extra 15% with code 26BF15, read the conditions of the rate and book when one fits.