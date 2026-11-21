A disqualified driver who reached 60mph in a 30mph zone while fleeing police on two flat tyres has avoided immediate imprisonment.

Jayden Dythe, 20, of Guy Barnett Grove, was sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court on Thursday (19 November) after pleading guilty to dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and driving with cannabis above the legal limit.

Officers spotted a Hyundai without a rear registration plate on Burnt Ash Road in the early hours of 20 June.

When police tried to stop Dythe on Eltham Road, he accelerated away, overtook a bus and hit a concrete kerb, bursting both left tyres.

Prosecutor Clement Idowu told the court: “Despite having two flat tyres, the car reached speeds of 60mph in a 30mph as he attempted to get away.”

Dythe eventually stopped on Moorehead Way and was arrested.

Judge gives driver another chance

The court heard that Dythe had received a suspended sentence for a separate dangerous-driving offence just three months earlier, after reaching 75mph on a road with a 20mph limit.

His barrister, Joe Hingston, raised Dythe’s ADHD and difficulties with impulsivity and long-term decision-making in mitigation.

Recorder Douglas Campbell KC handed Dythe an 18-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months, disqualified him from driving for a further 22 months and imposed 18 months of probation supervision.

Dythe must also wear an electronic tag for nine months and is prohibited from sitting in the front seat of any motor vehicle during that period.