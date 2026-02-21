Watch Live
TRAGIC END Bodies Found in Snowdonia After Desperate Search for Missing Men, 19 and 20

  Tragic End to Gruelling Snowy Rescue Two young climbers have tragically been found dead...

Published: 4:00 pm February 21, 2026
Updated: 5:01 pm February 21, 2026

 

Tragic End to Gruelling Snowy Rescue

Two young climbers have tragically been found dead in Snowdonia after going missing earlier this week. The pair, aged 19 and 20, disappeared while walking on Snowdon, North Wales’ highest peak, known in Welsh as Yr Wyddfa.

Mountain rescue teams battled freezing snow and ice through the night, launching a desperate days-long search for the two hikers. Despite their best efforts, the operation tragically ended with the discovery of two bodies on the snowy mountain.

Massive Multi-Agency Rescue Effort

Llanberis and Aberglaslyn mountain rescue teams led the searches, supported by RAF mountain rescue specialists and coastguard helicopters. The teams worked through challenging winter conditions, searching until the early hours of Thursday, then resuming at first light.

Jurgen Dissmann, Chair of Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team, expressed his heartbreak: “On behalf of Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team, I would like to extend our most heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the two men who have tragically lost their lives.”

He added: “Volunteers searched across difficult terrain in snow and ice, working long hours through the night in tough weather conditions. Despite everyone’s determined commitment, the outcome was not what we had hoped for.”

Mr Dissmann thanked all involved, including Aberglaslyn Mountain Rescue Team, RAF Mountain Rescue, SARDA, and HM Coastguard.

Police Confirm Tragic Discovery

A North Wales Police spokesman confirmed: “We can confirm that two bodies were located in the Eryri mountain range during searches for two missing men aged 19 and 20.”

Concerns for the men’s welfare were first raised on Wednesday, 18 February. Both victims have now been formally identified, and their families informed.

The spokesman added, “The coroner has been notified, and we ask that the privacy of the families is respected at this difficult time.”

Snowdonia’s Deadly Winter Conditions

Snowdonia’s rugged peaks are notorious for sudden weather changes, especially in winter. The search effort highlights the dangers that come with hiking in icy and snowy terrain.

Mountain rescue teams urge walkers to prepare thoroughly, check weather forecasts, and avoid taking unnecessary risks in challenging conditions. This tragic incident serves as a grim reminder of the mountain’s unforgiving nature.

