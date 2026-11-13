Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

TRAGIC END Body found in search for missing bride-to-be Eren Wright, 29, after two-week disappearance

A body has been discovered in coastal marshland during the search for missing bride-to-be Eren Wright, who vanished from her home in Lancashire more than two weeks ago.

The 29-year-old disappeared from Lytham St Annes on Tuesday, 27 October, sparking an extensive police investigation and public appeals to trace her whereabouts.

Lancashire Police confirmed on Friday (13 November) that a body had been found in marshland between Lytham and Warton at approximately 3.30pm on Thursday.

Although formal identification has not yet taken place, officers believe the body is that of Eren.

Her loved ones have been informed and are receiving support from police.

Detectives have confirmed that the death is not being treated as suspicious. A file will be prepared for HM Coroner.

thesun.co.uk

CCTV revealed last known movements of Eren Wright

Eren was reported missing from her home on St David’s Road South on the evening of 27 October.

She had been seen earlier that morning, at around 10.30am, on Clifton Drive South near its junction with St Anne’s Road West.

Police enquiries established that she subsequently travelled through Lytham town centre before boarding a bus towards St Annes.

Further CCTV footage captured Eren inside a shop on Park Road at approximately 4.30pm that afternoon.

Investigators believed she may then have travelled towards Fairhaven Lake, where she could have been from around 5.30pm.

Officers carried out extensive searches around the lake, nearby beaches and surrounding coastal areas while appealing for CCTV, dashcam footage and information from the public.

lep.co.uk+1

Fiancé made desperate appeal for missing partner

As concern grew over her disappearance, Eren’s fiancé, Silas O’Carroll Pond, made an emotional public appeal for help finding her.

He revealed that her mobile phone had been switched off and that he and their pets were struggling with the uncertainty surrounding her disappearance.

In an earlier appeal, he said: “Please help, myself and the pets are freaking out not knowing where she is and if she is ok.”

The disappearance prompted widespread concern across the Fylde coast, with officers repeatedly appe

Police confirm tragic discovery in marshland

The discovery on Thursday brought more than two weeks of searching to a devastating conclusion.

Police have stressed that formal identification is still required and have asked the public to respect the family’s privacy.

Officers have also urged people not to speculate about the circumstances surrounding Eren’s disappearance and death.

The cause of death has not been established publicly, and the matter will be referred to the coroner.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

SHOT AT ANPR camera shot with air rifle and destroyed on busy Swindon road as council faces thousands in replacement costs

UK News

DRONE DRAMA Police drone crashes onto residential street from 380ft after arm folds during flight

UK News

VERY LUCKY ESCAPE Lorry driver escapes unhurt after cab destroyed in horrific motorway crash near Belgian border

UK News

MIRCOSOFT OUTAGE Hampshire Police confirm 999 and 101 services unaffected by worldwide Microsoft outage

UK News
Heroic Rescue: Man Pulled from River Medway in Maidstone by Kent Firefighters and Paramedics

LONG DELAYS A21 southbound closed near Tonbridge after coach fire as emergency crews attend

UK News

SERIOUS INJURIES Woman seriously injured after being blown over while filming air ambulance take-off near Southend Airport

UK News

CYBER ATTACK Microsoft outage hits UK police, NHS and schools as worldwide disruption affects hundreds of thousands

UK News

DEVASTING INCIDENT Driver who reversed over and killed mother in front of her sons before setting car alight jailed

UK News

RICH PICKINGS Burglar claiming £3,750 a month in benefits says he donates £100 to Labour

UK News

TRIAL UPDATE Teenager admits murdering 16-year-old Chloe Watson Dransfield in Leeds stabbing

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CHILD PREDATOR Plymouth child rapist jailed for 22 years after abusing two children and firebombing home

UK News

HOME ATTACK Police release image of man after laptops and cash stolen in St Leonards burglary

National News

NOT NUCLEAR Roads reopen after suspected gas leak sparks major emergency at Rolls-Royce factory in Derby

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

MISSING SCHOOL GIRL Urgent appeal to find vulnerable missing woman last seen boarding bus at Hillingdon Hospital without shoes

UK News

MAJOR RESPONCE Fire crews tackle blaze at Newcastle student accommodation redevelopment as black smoke rises over site

UK News

SCUMBAG STALKER Stalker jailed for five years after campaign of threats and harassment against woman and her family

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

LONDON BRIDGE SEX ATTACK Police release CCTV images after two passengers were sexually assaulted on trains from London Bridge

UK News

PURE DRUGS Devon cocaine dealer jailed for six years after police seize kilo of 92% pure drugs

UK News

GROUNDED FAA grounds all departing flights across the United States amid extraordinary safety emergency

Breaking News, US News
Watch Live