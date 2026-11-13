A body has been discovered in coastal marshland during the search for missing bride-to-be Eren Wright, who vanished from her home in Lancashire more than two weeks ago.

The 29-year-old disappeared from Lytham St Annes on Tuesday, 27 October, sparking an extensive police investigation and public appeals to trace her whereabouts.

Lancashire Police confirmed on Friday (13 November) that a body had been found in marshland between Lytham and Warton at approximately 3.30pm on Thursday.

Although formal identification has not yet taken place, officers believe the body is that of Eren.

Her loved ones have been informed and are receiving support from police.

Detectives have confirmed that the death is not being treated as suspicious. A file will be prepared for HM Coroner.

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CCTV revealed last known movements of Eren Wright

Eren was reported missing from her home on St David’s Road South on the evening of 27 October.

She had been seen earlier that morning, at around 10.30am, on Clifton Drive South near its junction with St Anne’s Road West.

Police enquiries established that she subsequently travelled through Lytham town centre before boarding a bus towards St Annes.

Further CCTV footage captured Eren inside a shop on Park Road at approximately 4.30pm that afternoon.

Investigators believed she may then have travelled towards Fairhaven Lake, where she could have been from around 5.30pm.

Officers carried out extensive searches around the lake, nearby beaches and surrounding coastal areas while appealing for CCTV, dashcam footage and information from the public.

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Fiancé made desperate appeal for missing partner

As concern grew over her disappearance, Eren’s fiancé, Silas O’Carroll Pond, made an emotional public appeal for help finding her.

He revealed that her mobile phone had been switched off and that he and their pets were struggling with the uncertainty surrounding her disappearance.

In an earlier appeal, he said: “Please help, myself and the pets are freaking out not knowing where she is and if she is ok.”

The disappearance prompted widespread concern across the Fylde coast, with officers repeatedly appe

Police confirm tragic discovery in marshland

The discovery on Thursday brought more than two weeks of searching to a devastating conclusion.

Police have stressed that formal identification is still required and have asked the public to respect the family’s privacy.

Officers have also urged people not to speculate about the circumstances surrounding Eren’s disappearance and death.

The cause of death has not been established publicly, and the matter will be referred to the coroner.