A body has been found in the search for missing 20-year-old Kelsey Hunter in Dumfries and Galloway. Police Scotland said her family had been informed, but formal identification had not yet taken place.

The body was discovered in woodland near Springholm, where officers had been searching. Ms Hunter was last seen in Castle Douglas at about 5pm on Saturday, 21 November.

Man charged with murder

Daniel McKnight, 21, appeared at Dumfries Sheriff Court on Tuesday charged with murder, attempting to defeat the ends of justice and breaching bail conditions. He made no plea and was remanded in custody.

The charges are allegations. Mr McKnight is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

Police appeal continues

Police said a post-mortem examination would be carried out. Detectives are continuing enquiries into Ms Hunter’s movements in the days and weeks before she was reported missing, including door-to-door enquiries and checks for CCTV and dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2269 of 22 November.