Tyson Fury is to undergo a medical assessment by boxing authorities ahead of his planned fight with Anthony Joshua following discussion of his mental health in a new documentary.

The British Boxing Board of Control said its medical team would consider the information before deciding whether Fury is fit to compete at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on 11 December.

Boxing board considers documentary comments

Board general secretary Robert Smith said officials were “fairly confident” Fury would be cleared, but stressed that any licence decision would depend on doctors being satisfied he was fit to box.

Fury and his wife Paris described a period of severe mental distress in a Netflix documentary. An earlier version of the programme reportedly used wording suggesting schizophrenia, but Mrs Fury has said he has never received that diagnosis. The film was revised before release.

The medical review is not a finding that Fury is unfit to fight. The board has not announced the outcome of its assessment.

Cardiff prepares for December fight

Cardiff Council has approved extended venue hours for the event, with ring walks expected in the early hours of 12 December to accommodate international broadcasting schedules.