An 11-year-old boy has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a car on a busy road in Halifax.

Emergency services were called to Boothtown Road shortly before 7.48am on Wednesday, 4 November, following a collision involving a child pedestrian and a grey Honda CR-V.

The incident happened near the junction with Rawson Street North, prompting police to close the road while paramedics treated the injured boy.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed that the child’s injuries were serious but were not considered life-threatening.

Emergency services called to Boothtown Road

Police were alerted by the ambulance service, which had been called to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian.

Officers attended the scene alongside ambulance crews, who provided treatment before taking the 11-year-old to hospital.

The driver of the Honda CR-V stopped at the scene and spoke with police.

There has been no announcement of an arrest or criminal charge in connection with the collision.

Road closed while police awaited hospital update

A police cordon and road closure were put in place around Boothtown Road and the junction with Rawson Street North.

Officers kept the scene secured while awaiting information from the hospital about the boy’s condition.

The restrictions were lifted at approximately 10.40am, allowing traffic to use the road again.

Police confirm boy’s injuries are not life-threatening

West Yorkshire Police confirmed that the child had been taken to hospital for treatment to injuries described as serious but not life-threatening.

The force has not released further information about the boy’s condition or the circumstances leading up to the collision.

The driver’s details have not been made public.

No further update on the child’s recovery has been confirmed.