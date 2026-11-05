Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

SERIOUS INJURIES Boy, 11, seriously injured after being hit by car on Boothtown Road in Halifax

An 11-year-old boy has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a car on a busy road in Halifax.

Emergency services were called to Boothtown Road shortly before 7.48am on Wednesday, 4 November, following a collision involving a child pedestrian and a grey Honda CR-V.

The incident happened near the junction with Rawson Street North, prompting police to close the road while paramedics treated the injured boy.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed that the child’s injuries were serious but were not considered life-threatening.

Emergency services called to Boothtown Road

Police were alerted by the ambulance service, which had been called to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian.

Officers attended the scene alongside ambulance crews, who provided treatment before taking the 11-year-old to hospital.

The driver of the Honda CR-V stopped at the scene and spoke with police.

There has been no announcement of an arrest or criminal charge in connection with the collision.

Road closed while police awaited hospital update

A police cordon and road closure were put in place around Boothtown Road and the junction with Rawson Street North.

Officers kept the scene secured while awaiting information from the hospital about the boy’s condition.

The restrictions were lifted at approximately 10.40am, allowing traffic to use the road again.

Police confirm boy’s injuries are not life-threatening

West Yorkshire Police confirmed that the child had been taken to hospital for treatment to injuries described as serious but not life-threatening.

The force has not released further information about the boy’s condition or the circumstances leading up to the collision.

The driver’s details have not been made public.

No further update on the child’s recovery has been confirmed.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

DEALER JAILED Cocaine dealer jailed after police spot him cycling without lights in Tunbridge Wells

UK News

MAJOR BLAZE Rotherhithe warehouse fire: Eight fire engines and 60 firefighters tackle blaze in south-east London

UK News

GUN PULLED Teenager jailed for four years after pulling an imitation gun on Porsche Cayenne seller in £72,500 robbery attempt

UK News

BANNED Cleckheaton man banned from approaching women and going near schools under indefinite court order

UK News

HOLIDAY HORRORS Drunk TUI passenger faces jail after exposing herself on flight from Birmingham to Florida

UK News

TWO DEAD Two prisoners die at HMP Ranby as police investigate suspected contaminated drugs

UK News

MAJOR RESPONCE Man threatens to set house on fire during eviction stand-off as Norfolk primary school evacuated

UK News

VIOLENT RAPIST Dylan Millns jailed for 15 years after repeatedly raping and violently attacking woman in Nottingham

UK News

BLUE BADGE SCAM Hayes woman ordered to pay £2,514 after using mother’s Blue Badge to park outside school

UK News

AWAITING SENTANCE Paul Holloway found guilty of murdering Mark Regan after victim’s screams heard during 999 call in Birmingham

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

ARMED LOCKDOWN Two Hemel Hempstead schools placed in lockdown as armed police reportedly respond to nearby incident

Breaking News, UK News

MANHUNT CONTINUES Two arrested over Trowbridge stabbing as police hunt Redouane Bendhiyaf, 47

UK News

LONG DELAYS A20 traffic held near Roundhill Tunnel in Folkestone after car catches fire

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

FIND MADDIE Urgent appeal to find missing girl Maddie John, 15, last seen boarding bus in Maidstone

UK News

BIKE CRACKDOWN Police seize three illegal Surron electric motorbikes in Falmouth crackdown

UK News

TAKE AWAY BLAZE Man jumps from first-floor window as 70 firefighters tackle major takeaway blaze in Finsbury Park

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Former Greater Manchester Teacher Charged with Child Sex Offences Involving Upskirting

SERIOUS INJURIES Woman, 19, seriously injured in motorbike crash on A374 Plymouth Road as police appeal for witnesses

UK News

DIZZY DRVER JAILED Disqualified Range Rover driver jailed after 104mph police chase across East Sussex

National News

FREE TRAVEL Brighton care leavers offered free bus travel as council marks awareness month

National News
Watch Live