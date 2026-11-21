A 16-year-old boy has died after emergency services were called to a home in Swindon on Friday evening (20 November).

Police and ambulance crews responded to reports of a child in cardiac arrest at a property in the Frobisher Drive area of Walcot shortly after 8pm.

Wiltshire and Bath Air Ambulance was also deployed, with its helicopter landing on Buckhurst Field near Burghley Close.

Critical care medics and ambulance staff treated the teenager, but he was pronounced dead.

Police say death is not believed to be suspicious

Wiltshire Police said there are “not believed to be any suspicious circumstances” surrounding the death.

A file will be prepared for HM Coroner for Wiltshire.

The force said its thoughts were with the boy’s family and friends.

Anyone needing emotional support can contact Samaritans free at any time on 116 123.