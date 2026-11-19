Bradford councillor Ibrar Ali has been seriously injured in a stabbing, with a 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an armed police operation.

West Yorkshire Police said officers were called to Manse Street in Bradford at 11.04am on Thursday 19 November after reports that a 52-year-old man had been stabbed.

In an updated statement, the force said the councillor was believed to have been injured on Thornbury Avenue before being driven to Manse Street, where emergency services attended.

He was taken to hospital with injuries described by police as serious but not life-threatening.

Suspect arrested after rooftop police operation

Armed officers were deployed to Thornbury Avenue, where a man believed to be the suspect had climbed onto the roof of a property.

Police said the 32-year-old was subsequently brought down and arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He remained in custody while enquiries continued.

Investigators established scenes on Manse Street, Leeds Road and Thornbury Avenue as detectives worked to establish the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Police say no evidence of political motive at this stage

Chief Superintendent Richard Padwell, Bradford district commander, said: “This is a serious incident where a local councillor has been stabbed in the street and our thoughts are with him, his family and colleagues at this difficult time.”

He added: “Whilst the investigation is in the early stages, there is nothing to suggest that this incident is politically motivated at this time. There are a number of scenes currently in place as detectives carry out enquiries.”

Police acknowledged concern in the local community and said neighbourhood officers were working with partners while the investigation continued.

Anyone who was in the area on Thursday morning and may have information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 13260657899.