Bradford Drug Dealer Banged Up for 14 Years with £900k Heroin Haul

A Bradford drug dealer has been locked up for 14 years after police caught him with four kilograms of heroin. The massive haul was uncovered thanks to a specialist crackdown by West Yorkshire Police’s Programme Precision.

£450,000 to £900,000 Worth of Class A Drugs Seized

Detectives found evidence showing Muhammad Sajid’s role in supplying kilos of Class A drugs over months. The street value of the drugs ranged between £450,000 and a staggering £900,000.

Arrested During a Raft of Police Operations

Sajid was arrested on 12 August last year during a targeted operation in Bradford. Officers discovered the stash at a property linked to him, along with packaging materials that hinted at more drugs stored there.

Guilty Plea Sees 45-Year-Old Jailed

The 45-year-old from Saxton Place, Tyersal, pleaded guilty at Bradford Crown Court in February to being involved in the supply of Class A drugs between December 2024 and August 2025. He was sentenced to 14 years, with a one-year reduction for time spent on remand.

