The family of a 46-year-old woman killed in Bradford have described her as a “beautiful, innocent soul” and asked for privacy as police continue investigating her death.

Tahira Hussain died following an attack at a house on Carr Bottom Road in Little Horton on Tuesday 17 November.

A second woman, aged 20, was seriously injured and remained in hospital at the time of the latest police update.

In a statement released through West Yorkshire Police, Tahira’s family said they had been deeply affected by her death and distressed by speculation about what had happened.

They said: “There is one heart breaking reality: a beautiful, innocent soul has been taken far too soon.”

The family thanked those who had offered support and asked to be given space to grieve.

Man charged with murder

Bilal Ajmal, 26, of Carr Bottom Road, appeared at Bradford Magistrates’ Court on 19 November charged with Tahira’s murder and the attempted murder of the 20-year-old woman.

He was remanded in custody ahead of a scheduled appearance at Bradford Crown Court on Monday 23 November.

The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team continues to investigate. The charges are allegations and no verdict has been reached.