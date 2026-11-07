A serving police community support officer has been found guilty of passing confidential police information to a man involved in a brutal machete attack in Bradford that left one victim with life-changing injuries, including a severed hand.

Alice Dobson, described as 30 by West Yorkshire Police, was convicted of perverting the course of justice at Bradford Crown Court on Friday, 6 November 2026.

Her conviction followed an investigation into confidential police information being passed to members of a gang accused of plotting to murder two men.

Five men, including Rahees Khan, 42, were convicted of conspiracy to murder following the violent attack in Bradford in May 2025.

Victim suffered horrific injuries in Bradford machete attack

The attack happened on Tickhill Street at around 10pm on 11 May 2025.

Two men, Usamah Khan, then 30, and Zayad Khan, then 31, were targeted by a group armed with machetes.

Usamah managed to escape in a friend’s car but suffered serious neck injuries.

Zayad fled in another direction before being caught and attacked. He suffered devastating injuries, including the loss of a hand and a partial leg amputation.

West Yorkshire Police said both men were seriously injured and continue to live with the consequences of the violence.

PCSO Alice Dobson passed confidential police information

Investigators discovered that Dobson, who worked for West Yorkshire Police, had accessed confidential operational information and passed details to individuals involved in the murder conspiracy.

The court found her guilty of perverting the course of justice.

Dobson had also previously admitted a separate count of perverting the course of justice and misconduct in public office arising from unrelated offences.

Those offences involved accessing police computer systems without a legitimate policing purpose, obtaining sensitive information and attempting to influence investigations.

She remains suspended from duty and will face a gross misconduct hearing.

Five men convicted of conspiracy to murder

Following the trial at Bradford Crown Court, five men were convicted of plotting to kill both victims.

Those convicted were:

Mohammed Waqqas Khan, 27, of Folkestone Street, Bradford.

Rahees Khan, 42, formerly of Granton Street, Bradford, and of no fixed address.

Hanzalah Saladin, 27, of no fixed address.

Adam Takolia, 29, of no fixed address.

A fifth man who cannot be identified for legal reasons.

All five were found guilty of two counts of conspiracy to murder.

Rahees Khan was also convicted of perverting the course of justice.

The five men were remanded in custody ahead of sentencing on 8 February 2027.

Dobson was granted bail and will be sentenced at a later date.

West Yorkshire Police condemns serious breach of trust

Detective Chief Superintendent Tanya Wilkins, of West Yorkshire Police, condemned the attack and Dobson’s involvement in passing confidential information.

She said: “This was a calculated, pre-planned, horrific attack on two men on the streets of Bradford where these men thought they could take the law into their own hands.”

Addressing Dobson’s conviction, she added: “The conviction of PCSO Dobson for perverting the course of justice represents a serious breach of trust placed in those who serve our communities.”

The senior officer stressed that police employees must have a legitimate reason for accessing sensitive information and warned that staff would be held accountable for wrongdoing.

She confirmed that Dobson remains suspended and will face a gross misconduct hearing.

The case has exposed a serious abuse of access to police intelligence alongside one of Bradford’s most violent attempted murder cases in recent years.