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CRASH HORROR Man, 19, Arrested After Police Pursuit Ends in Four-Vehicle Crash on Sticker Lane in Bradford

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and drug supply offences after a police pursuit ended in a four-vehicle collision in Bradford.

The incident began at approximately 3.34pm on Tuesday 10 November 2026, when a vehicle failed to stop for West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing officers on Shetcliffe Lane.

Minutes later, the vehicle was involved in a collision with three other vehicles on Sticker Lane, in the Laisterdyke area of the city.

Two men were reported to have fled the scene on foot following the crash.

Officers pursued them, arresting a 19-year-old man after a short foot chase.

Despite the involvement of four vehicles, police reported that nobody suffered serious injuries.

Police Pursuit Begins on Shetcliffe Lane

The incident unfolded when Roads Policing officers attempted to stop a vehicle travelling along Shetcliffe Lane.

The driver failed to stop, prompting a police pursuit.

A short time later, the vehicle was involved in a collision with three others on Sticker Lane.

The crash caused disruption for motorists, with reports of a vehicle overturning and the road becoming blocked.

Emergency services attended the scene as officers dealt with the collision and searched for those who had left the vehicle.

Two Men Reportedly Fled Crash Scene

Following the collision, two men were reported to have run from the scene.

Officers chased the suspects on foot and detained a 19-year-old man nearby.

He was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.

The man remained in police custody at the time of the initial update.

Police have not confirmed whether the second man has been identified or detained.

No Serious Injuries Reported

Despite the collision involving four vehicles, no serious injuries were reported.

The extent of damage to the vehicles has not been officially confirmed.

Traffic was disrupted around Sticker Lane while the aftermath of the crash was dealt with.

Police have not disclosed whether any drugs were recovered during the incident.

Roads Policing Unit Continues Investigation

West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit is continuing its investigation into the circumstances of the pursuit and collision.

Officers are examining the events leading up to the crash, including the vehicle’s failure to stop on Shetcliffe Lane.

The 19-year-old remains under investigation in connection with the suspected driving and drug offences.

No charges have been announced in the information available.

Anyone with relevant information can contact West Yorkshire Police on 101.

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