A 26-year-old woman who killed her passenger after driving a Lamborghini supercar at speeds of up to 143mph on the M62 has been jailed for 10 years.

Humaira Batool, from the Bankfoot area of Bradford, was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday, 3 November, after being found guilty of causing the death of Mohammed Shaan Hussain, 20, by dangerous driving.

The fatal collision happened during the early hours of 21 December 2022, when Batool lost control of a hired Lamborghini Urus in wet conditions on the westbound M62 between junctions 22 and 23.

The vehicle struck a motorway barrier, overturned and burst into flames.

Mr Hussain suffered fatal injuries, while Batool sustained serious leg injuries.

Lamborghini reached speeds of 143mph before fatal crash

The court heard that Batool had taken a turn driving the high-performance vehicle shortly before the collision.

At approximately 4.20am, she was travelling at speeds reaching 143mph despite darkness and wet road conditions.

The Lamborghini went out of control and struck a barrier before overturning and catching fire.

Emergency services attended the scene and recovered Mr Hussain from the wreckage, but his injuries were fatal.

An investigation by West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry Team established the circumstances leading to the crash.

Batool was charged in January 2024 and subsequently convicted following a trial in September 2026.

Judge condemns ‘eye-watering’ speeds

Sentencing Batool to 10 years in prison, Judge Ray Singh said she had deliberately placed her passenger and other road users in serious danger.

He told her: “The sole cause of this collision was the manner of your driving.

“You deliberately exposed your passenger, yourself and other road users to an obvious and grave risk.”

During her trial, Batool suggested that Mr Hussain had interfered with controls inside the vehicle, causing it to accelerate.

The jury rejected that account.

The judge also dismissed alternative explanations involving mechanical failure and aquaplaning.

Family devastated by death of much-loved son

Mr Hussain’s family described the devastating impact of losing a young man whose life had barely begun.

His mother, Nasreen, said: “My son was the heartbeat of this home. To lose him suddenly in this horror crash has broken us in ways we cannot put into words.”

She described him as a beloved son, cherished brother and loyal friend whose death had left the family heartbroken.

“Nothing can bring our son back, and no sentence can undo the pain caused by his death,” she added.

Mr Hussain’s brother, Mohammed Sohail, said the family continued to struggle with his absence every day.

He spoke of the kindness his brother had shown others and the lasting impact he had made on those who knew him.

Police condemn dangerous driving

Detective Inspector Paul Conroy, of West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry Team, welcomed the sentence.

He said: “Her actions caused the death of a young man in the prime of his life, devastating his family and leaving them facing a lifetime of loss.”

The detective warned that drivers have a responsibility to control their vehicles safely, particularly when operating powerful performance cars.

He added: “Her driving put herself and anyone near her on the motorway at risk and it sadly resulted in the tragedy we have seen in this case.”

Batool was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment following her conviction for causing death by dangerous driving.