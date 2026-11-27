A drug kingpin who oversaw the movement of more than a tonne of cocaine into the UK, using a family-run courier network to distribute it across the country, has been jailed for 18 years.

Bradley Stainer, 46, of Gatton Park Road, Redhill, Surrey, operated under the nickname “Bugsy” and directed a major drug trafficking operation supplying destinations including London, Birmingham, Bradford, Leicester, Bristol and Cardiff.

Stainer was sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court on Wednesday, 25 November, after admitting conspiracy to supply cocaine and possession of criminal property.

The Metropolitan Police said the operation involved couriers organised by Deborah Mason, a grandmother from Tufnell Park, north London, who was herself jailed for 20 years in July 2025.

Cocaine distributed across Britain

The criminal network collected imported cocaine and transported it across the country between April and November 2023.

Detectives established that Stainer purchased cocaine on a commercial scale before arranging its movement through Mason’s network.

He used encrypted messaging applications and aliases to instruct couriers, organise deliveries and negotiate payments worth more than £1,000 a day.

Police discovered regular journeys to Harwich Port, south London, Rotherham, Southend, Leicester and Walsall, as well as other locations across Britain.

While couriers transported drugs, Stainer frequently travelled between Britain and Spain, taking substantial amounts of cash believed to be criminal profits back to his home in Marbella.

Thousands of encrypted messages exposed ‘Bugsy’

Metropolitan Police detectives examined thousands of messages exchanged through the encrypted Signal messaging application.

Investigators identified repeated references to a man known as “Bugsy”, who controlled shipments, arranged payments and collected money from the operation.

Further examination of telephone evidence linked the nickname to Stainer and established his position above Mason’s distribution network.

Police also carried out extensive surveillance and analysed call records to track the movements of those involved.

Stainer was arrested on 19 May 2026 following an investigation that built on the convictions of eight other members of the criminal organisation in 2025. He pleaded guilty on 17 June before receiving his 18-year prison sentence.

Grandmother jailed for 20 years

Deborah Mason, 66, of Crayford Road, Tufnell Park, played a leading role in coordinating the network’s couriers.

She was convicted of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs at Woolwich Crown Court on 28 April 2025 and sentenced to 20 years in prison on 18 July.

Her conviction formed part of the wider investigation that ultimately led officers to Stainer.

Met Police target organised crime networks

Detective Constable Jack Kraushaar, who led the investigation, said: “Our officers are taking the fight to organised crime – not just going after low-level offenders but unravelling entire networks.

“We scoured through thousands of encrypted messages and identified Stainer as the next link in the chain – building up a significant case against him and bringing him to court.

“This is more evidence of the Met’s battle to prevent more drugs entering the UK, where they cause violence, antisocial behaviour and tear communities apart.”

The Metropolitan Police said the prosecution demonstrated its continuing efforts to dismantle organised criminal networks operating across London and the wider UK.