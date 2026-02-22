Two years and nine months behind bars

Darren Bishop, 52, from Bridgend, has been slammed with a 33-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to multiple drug offences at Cardiff Crown Court on February 13, 2026.

Drugs found after police probe

The court heard how South Wales Police launched an investigation in 2021 after getting tips about drugs being smuggled into the area. Officers traced the parcels, raided an address where Bishop was present, and uncovered a huge stash of drugs.

Bishop’s dark web defence falls flat

Bishop admitted buying the drugs on the dark web, claiming they were for self-medication. He also confessed to handing over part of the haul to someone else to sell.

Police vow to crack down on dealers