HELD AT KNIFEPOINT Brighton Knifepoint Rapist Philip Smith Found Guilty

A Brighton man has been convicted of a chilling knifepoint rape that shocked the city....

Published: 4:17 pm February 27, 2026
Updated: 4:17 pm February 27, 2026

A Brighton man has been convicted of a chilling knifepoint rape that shocked the city. Philip Smith, 28, forced himself on a woman in the city centre in the early hours.

Horrifying Attack in Bartholomew Square

Just after 3.30am on Saturday 9 August 2025, police were alerted to a terrifying crime. A 31-year-old woman had been raped by a stranger on a public bench in Bartholomew Square. The attacker threatened her with a knife during the assault.

The victim managed to call a nearby friend. The friend arrived quickly and interrupted the attack, allowing a report to be made to Sussex Police.

Swift Police Action Leads to Arrest

  • Sussex Police received a description of the suspect from the victim.
  • Within 45 minutes, Smith was arrested near Quadrophenia Alley, Little East Street.
  • He matched the victim’s description and was found with multiple knives, including the one used in the attack, plus Class A drugs.

Smith, who has no fixed address, was taken into custody. While detained, he exposed himself to two women at Brighton Custody Centre, resulting in further charges.

Multiple Charges and Previous Court Bail

Philip Smith now faces:

  • Two counts of rape
  • Two counts of indecent exposure
  • Possession of a Class A drug
  • Possession of a bladed article in public

Smith was already on court bail for another sexual assault in Brighton just days earlier, on 5 August 2025. He denied the rape charges but pleaded guilty to all others. However, a jury at Lewes Crown Court found him guilty of both rape counts on 26 February.

He remains in custody and is due to be sentenced at Hove Trial Centre on Thursday, 25 June.

