A Bristol man has admitted stealing over £40,000 worth of goods from shops across the city in a brazen two-month crime spree.

14 Charges, 5 Areas Targeted

Joshua Milkins, 35, from Meriet Avenue, Hartcliffe, pleaded guilty to 14 theft charges earlier this month. He will be sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday, March 10.

Milkins hit sport shops, leisure retailers, and chemists in Emerson’s Green, Longwell Green, Worle, Imperial Park, and Avonmeads. His crime spree ran from 2 December 2025 to 25 January 2026, netting a total haul worth £40,463.

Quick Guilty Plea at Magistrates’ Court

At his first hearing on Monday, 2 February, Milkins admitted all the offences, speeding up the legal process. Police continue to crack down on shop theft across Bristol.