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FIRE TRIAL Bristol Man Charged with Multiple Arson Offences Over Fires

Bristol Man Charged with Multiple Arson Offences Over Fires

Przemek Trojecki, 19, of Fishponds, appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on 22 May charged with a string of arson-related offences linked to fires set in Bristol between April and September 2025. Avon and Somerset Police confirmed the charges relate to incidents in Fishponds and Stapleton, where cars were deliberately set on fire, with at least one blaze damaging a neighbouring property.

Series Of Fires

The offences reportedly took place on various streets, including Oldbury Court Road, Everest Road, Small Lane, River View, Perrymans Close, and Grove Avenue. The fires involved arson and attempted arson of vehicles, alongside criminal damage such as tyre slashing.

Serious Arson Charges

Trojecki faces charges of arson with intent to endanger life, two counts of attempted arson with intent to endanger life, six counts of arson, attempted arson, and criminal damage to vehicles.

Additional Charges

On 20 May 2026, Trojecki was also charged with possession of a knife in a public place and possession of cannabis.

Court Appearance And Custody

Following the magistrates’ hearing, Trojecki was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear at Bristol Crown Court on 1 July 2026.

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