A 35-year-old British tourist was busted smashing up self-service check-in kiosks at Hong Kong International Airport in the early hours of Monday.

Brit Goes Berserk, Smashes Check-In Kiosks

Video footage circulating on social media shows the man violently toppling sleek check-in machines in Terminal 1’s departure hall. Armed with a metal post, he hammered about 10 kiosks into wrecks around 6am in Aisle J. Railings and nearby counters also took a beating in his rampage.

Airport Staff Rush In to Halt Destruction

An Airport Authority spokesperson said, “Our staff and airport security dashed in and ordered the man to stop before more damage was done.” Thanks to their quick action, the chaos was contained swiftly.

Police Step In: Arrest and Poison Charges

Police confirmed the 35-year-old Brit was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. He’s also hit with charges related to possession of “Part 1” poisons. The investigation is ongoing as cops uncover the full story behind the shocking meltdown.