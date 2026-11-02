A British Airways passenger plane bound for Majorca returned to London Gatwick on Sunday, 1 November, after its crew reportedly received a landing gear control system warning and declared an emergency.

Flight BA2672, operated by an Airbus A320 registered G-EUYW, was travelling from Gatwick to Palma de Mallorca when its pilots abandoned the journey over central France.

The aircraft had reached approximately 37,000ft when the technical warning was reported, around an hour into the flight. The crew subsequently selected emergency transponder code 7700, alerting air traffic controllers to a general aviation emergency.

The jet returned to Gatwick and landed safely on runway 08R at around 6.05 pm, a company source revealed.

Landing gear warning prompted return to Gatwick

The pilots reported that the crew received an alert concerning the aircraft’s landing gear control system.

The pilots reportedly decided to return to Gatwick, where appropriate engineering support was available, rather than continue to Majorca.

Emergency services were expected to be standing by as a precaution ahead of the aircraft’s return.

A landing gear control warning does not necessarily mean the landing gear itself has physically failed. The precise technical problem has not been independently confirmed.

There have been no reports of injuries, although the number of passengers and crew on board has not been established.

What does squawk 7700 mean?

The 7700 transponder code is used internationally to notify air traffic control of a general aircraft emergency. It allows controllers to coordinate assistance and prioritise the flight where necessary.

The aircraft was subsequently reported parked at Gatwick. Neither British Airways nor Gatwick Airport had published a statement confirming the precise fault in the initial reports.

Passenger arrangements following the return were not immediately clear.