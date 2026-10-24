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HAPPY RETURNS British Airways Returns to Sri Lanka After 10 Years as First Gatwick Flight Lands in Colombo to Traditional Welcom

British Airways has officially returned to Sri Lanka after a decade-long absence, with its inaugural flight from London Gatwick arriving at Colombo’s Bandaranaike International Airport on Saturday 24 October 2026.

The Boeing 777-200ER aircraft, operating flight BA2045, was welcomed with a colourful ceremony celebrating Sri Lankan culture and hospitality.

Passengers and crew were greeted by a traditional Kandyan dance performance organised by Sri Lanka Tourism, marking the start of a new direct air connection between Britain and the Indian Ocean island.

The airline will operate three flights a week between London Gatwick and Colombo throughout the winter season.

Traditional Kandyan Dancers Welcome British Airways Passengers

The inaugural arrival was marked by a special welcome at Bandaranaike International Airport, also known as BIA, in Katunayake.

Visitors were treated to a traditional Kandyan dance performance highlighting Sri Lanka’s cultural heritage.

Passengers also received commemorative gifts, including packs of Ceylon tea sponsored by the Sri Lanka Tea Board and Sri Lanka Tourism-branded caps.

Airport officials welcomed the resumption of British Airways services as a significant development for international connectivity and the tourism industry.

The arrival marks the airline’s first scheduled service to Sri Lanka since 2015.

Three Weekly Flights Between London Gatwick and Colombo

British Airways launched its new seasonal service from London Gatwick on Friday 23 October, with the first flight arriving in Colombo the following morning.

The service is scheduled to operate three times weekly using Boeing 777 aircraft.

Passengers can choose from three cabins: World Traveller, World Traveller Plus and Club World.

The route gives UK travellers a direct option for visiting Sri Lanka during the busy winter holiday period.

It also provides additional travel opportunities for Sri Lankan residents, families and business travellers travelling between the two countries.

New Route Expected to Boost Sri Lanka Tourism

The return of British Airways comes as Sri Lanka looks to strengthen its position as a major destination for international visitors.

The island is known for its beaches, wildlife safaris, historic sites, tea-growing regions and cultural attractions.

Sri Lanka Tourism has highlighted the importance of the British market, which remains one of the country’s largest sources of international visitors.

The additional direct flights are expected to support hotels, tour operators and businesses across the tourism industry.

The service will operate during the winter 2026–27 season rather than throughout the year.

 

Screenshot 2026 10 24 At 17.06.05

British Airways Introduces Sri Lankan-Inspired In-Flight Menu

To celebrate the return to Colombo, British Airways has partnered with London restaurant group Hoppers to offer special Sri Lankan-inspired dishes in Club World.

The limited-time menu includes dishes such as lentil vadai, Kalupol-spiced chicken with rice, and banana-leaf-wrapped cod served with coconut rice.

Dessert options include watalappam-inspired bread pudding.

The collaboration is available on selected outbound flights from London Gatwick until 30 December 2026.

Return Strengthens UK–Sri Lanka Connections

The airline’s return is being seen as an important step in strengthening travel links between the UK and Sri Lanka.

The new flights create more opportunities for leisure travel, family visits and business connections while increasing access to the island during the British winter.

British Airways’ first arrival was celebrated with a traditional cultural welcome, gifts and hospitality designed to introduce passengers to Sri Lanka from the moment they landed.

The launch restores direct British Airways services between London and Colombo after more than a decade, with three weekly flights planned throughout the winter season.

 

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