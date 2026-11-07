A British doctor who contracted Ebola while helping tackle an outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has been flown back to the UK and admitted to a specialist isolation unit at London’s Royal Free Hospital.

The patient, who tested positive for the potentially deadly virus while working overseas, was transported to Britain on a specially arranged medical evacuation flight.

The Department of Health and Social Care confirmed on Thursday, 5 November, that the doctor was receiving treatment at the Royal Free Hospital in Hampstead, north London.

Health officials have reassured the public that the risk of Ebola spreading in the UK remains low, with strict infection prevention measures in place.

Specialist Ebola isolation unit activated at London hospital

The patient is being treated in the hospital’s High Level Isolation Unit (HLIU), a specialist facility designed to manage highly infectious diseases safely.

The unit is staffed by specially trained doctors, nurses, therapists and laboratory personnel who follow strict infection control procedures.

The Royal Free Hospital is one of the UK’s specialist centres equipped to treat patients with high-consequence infectious diseases, including Ebola.

Dr Jake Dunning, consultant in infectious diseases and lead for the hospital’s high level isolation unit, said:

“We are a specialist centre for treating patients with viral infections such as Ebola. Our high level isolation unit is run by an expert team of doctors, nurses, therapists and laboratory staff and is designed to ensure we can safely treat patients with infections of this kind.”

British doctor evacuated from Democratic Republic of Congo

The doctor had been working in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where medical teams have been responding to an Ebola outbreak.

The UK Government worked alongside Congolese authorities and international health partners to arrange the patient’s safe return.

The specialist evacuation involved established infection prevention procedures designed to protect medical personnel and prevent the virus from spreading during transport.

The patient’s identity has not been publicly disclosed.

UK health officials reassure public over Ebola risk

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has stressed that the patient’s arrival does not mean the wider public faces an increased risk.

Dr Renu Bindra, deputy director of All Hazards Public Health Response at UKHSA, said:

“UKHSA and the NHS have well-established and robust infection prevention and control protocols to limit the risk of onward transmission, and the risk to the wider public remains low.”

Ebola is a serious viral disease that spreads through direct contact with the blood or other bodily fluids of an infected person who is showing symptoms.

Unlike airborne respiratory infections, Ebola does not spread through the air.

Symptoms can include fever, severe headaches, muscle pain, vomiting and diarrhoea. In severe cases, patients may develop internal or external bleeding.

No additional precautions needed for UK public

UKHSA has confirmed that members of the public do not need to take additional precautions because of the patient’s admission.

The Royal Free’s isolation facilities include restricted access, specialist protective equipment, controlled ventilation and dedicated systems for safely handling contaminated materials.

Medical staff will continue treating the patient under strict isolation conditions.

The hospital has previously treated patients with Ebola and other serious infectious diseases.

The patient’s current medical condition has not been publicly confirmed.