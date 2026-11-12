An urgent maritime alert has been issued after a 72-year-old British woman disappeared from a cruise ship crossing the Atlantic Ocean, prompting a search of the vessel and an appeal to ships hundreds of miles away.

The woman was last seen aboard the Marella Voyager at 4.46pm UTC on Monday 9 November 2026 as the vessel travelled from Málaga, Spain, towards the Caribbean.

The US Coast Guard’s Rescue Coordination Centre in Norfolk, Virginia, issued a broadcast asking ships in the surrounding waters to keep a sharp lookout for the missing passenger.

The alert gave her last known position as 28°16.7′N, 038°09.2′W, in the North Atlantic.

By the time the alert was issued, the cruise ship was reported to be 477 nautical miles, approximately 549 miles, from that position and unable to return.

Alarm Raised After Passenger’s Bed Found Unused

According to reports, a cabin steward raised the alarm on Tuesday evening after discovering that the woman’s bed had not been slept in the previous night.

Crew members searched the ship and asked passengers to gather at designated muster stations for a headcount.

Despite those efforts, the woman could not be located.

The ship’s captain subsequently informed passengers that she remained missing.

There are fears she may have gone overboard, although this has not been confirmed. The precise circumstances of her disappearance remain unknown.

Cruise Operator Confirms Passenger Missing

TUI, which operates Marella Cruises, confirmed that a passenger had been reported missing during the Atlantic crossing.

A spokesperson said: “A guest has gone missing on board the ship, but nothing suggests weather played a part in the guest’s disappearance.”

The company confirmed that the alarm had been raised by a cabin steward and that a full search of the vessel had taken place.

Authorities were notified, while the ship’s security team continued examining CCTV footage for possible clues.

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office also confirmed that the missing woman was British.

A spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of a British National reported missing on a cruise ship in the Atlantic Ocean and we are in touch with the relevant authorities.”

Coast Guard Urges Ships to Search Atlantic Waters

The Rescue Coordination Centre in Norfolk issued an urgent appeal to vessels travelling near the woman’s last reported position.

The broadcast identified the passenger as a 72-year-old woman last seen at 16.46 UTC on 9 November.

Mariners in the area were asked to maintain a sharp lookout and provide assistance where possible.

Any vessel with relevant information was instructed to report it immediately to RCC Norfolk.

The alert did not establish that the woman had entered the water, and there has been no confirmed sighting of her at sea.

Marella Voyager Travelling to Caribbean

The Marella Voyager was making a transatlantic voyage from Málaga to the Caribbean when the disappearance was reported.

The cruise ship had departed Spain on 4 November and was due to reach Antigua on Friday 13 November before continuing towards Barbados.

Reports indicate that around 2,000 passengers and 800 crew members were aboard.

Although the vessel experienced rough weather earlier in the crossing, the cruise operator has said there is no evidence that weather conditions contributed to the woman’s disappearance.

The missing passenger has not been publicly identified.

As of the latest reports, she remained missing and the circumstances of her disappearance were still being investigated.