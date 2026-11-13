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CHARITY SCANDLE Bromley resident loses £5,000 after agreeing to £10 charity donation as council issues scam warning

A resident in south-east London has lost £5,000 after agreeing to make a £10 charity donation, prompting an urgent warning about suspected bogus fundraisers.

Bromley Council’s Trading Standards team said the resident was approached by someone collecting money for what appeared to be a charitable cause.

After agreeing to donate £10, the resident was told their initial card payment had been declined.

They were then asked to enter their PIN a second time, after which the transaction appeared to have gone through successfully.

However, when the resident later checked their banking app, they discovered that £5,000 had been taken from their account.

The incident has prompted the council to warn people across the borough to take extra precautions when approached by street fundraisers.

Council warns charity donors to check who they are giving money to

Bromley Council issued its warning on Monday (9 November), following concerns about fundraising activity across the borough.

The authority said that although genuine charities depend on public generosity, criminals can exploit people’s willingness to help others.

Residents were urged to make sure that anyone collecting donations is genuinely authorised to represent the organisation they claim to support.

The council warned that fraudsters may attempt to obtain money or sensitive financial information by posing as legitimate charity workers.

How to avoid becoming a victim of charity fraud

Trading Standards has urged residents not to feel pressured into making donations immediately.

Legitimate fundraisers should be able to provide identification and details about the charity they represent.

People are advised to check these details independently before handing over money or using a card payment machine.

The council also warned residents to be particularly cautious of collectors who become aggressive or evasive when questioned.

Those making payments should check the amount displayed on any card terminal and protect their PIN from being seen by others.

Anyone uncertain about a fundraiser should consider donating directly through the charity’s official website instead.

Residents urged to report suspicious fundraisers

Bromley Council said charity collectors operating on streets and doorsteps in London must have the appropriate permits issued by the Metropolitan Police.

Residents can check whether a charitable organisation is registered through the Charity Commission.

Anyone concerned that they have made a fraudulent payment should contact their bank immediately by calling 159, using a participating bank’s fraud reporting service.

Concerns about charity collections and permits can be reported to police on 101 or by emailing [email protected].

Suspected fraud can also be reported through Report Fraud.

The council has not disclosed the identity of the person involved, the name of the charity reportedly being represented or whether the missing money has been recovered.

It has also not confirmed whether anybody has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Further advice is available through Bromley Council’s official Trading Standards warning.

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