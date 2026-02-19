Man Charged Over Brutal Croydon Stabbing

Ellis Anim-Annor, 28, from Belgravia Gardens, Bromley, is due in Bromley Magistrates’ Court this morning (February 19). He faces charges linked to a savage stabbing spree at Valley Retail Park near IKEA.

Tragic Triple Stabbing Leaves One Dead

In the early hours of February 15, three people were stabbed in a chilling attack. Among the victims was 22-year-old Lorik Abazi from Croydon, who was rushed to hospital but sadly died from his injuries.

Another man suffered life-threatening wounds but has since been released from the hospital. The third victim’s condition has not been disclosed.

Family Mourns ‘Caring’ Young Man Taken Too Soon

“Lorik was a caring, smart young man with a good sense of humour and his whole future ahead of him,” his family said. “A light has gone out in our lives, and we are devastated beyond words by his loss.”

Calls for Witnesses to Come Forward

Police have arrested 10 people so far in connection with the attack. Ellis Anim-Annor was taken into custody but has now been released on bail.

Officers urge anyone with information, CCTV, or dashcam footage to step forward. You can submit evidence online via the Major Incident Public Portal or call 101 quoting CAD 511/15FEB.

Alternatively, witnesses can report information anonymously through Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.