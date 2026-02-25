Tears at Old Bailey Couldn’t Save Sean Brady

Sean Brady broke down in tears at the Old Bailey back in 2023 after being caught with horrific images of children as young as three being sexually abused. The former Transport for London worker, turned gardener, told the judge that paedophiles often lie to other prisoners about their crimes.

Long History of Abuse Spanning Over a Decade

Brady’s nightmare started with a police raid in October 2022. He admitted a sexual attraction to young children and had a disturbing record dating back to 2007. In 2016, he was given a suspended sentence for possessing indecent images of children and taking upskirt photos of women.

More Charges, More Prison Time Looming

Last Friday, Brady, 56, pleaded guilty to 13 new offences at Bromley Magistrates Court.

Ten offences involve hundreds more indecent images found after November 2022.

Three charges relate to breaching a sexual harm prevention order by possessing unregistered USB sticks and an SD card.

Brady’s case is now heading to Croydon Crown Court for sentencing. He remains out on bail but must not have any internet-capable devices.

Decade-Long Pattern of Disturbing Behaviour

From his first arrests in 2007 and 2008 to the 2016 suspended sentence, Brady has shown no sign of stopping. Now, with fresh offences piling up, the former TfL worker could be behind bars for years to come.

