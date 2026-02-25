Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

CROCODILE TEARS Sean Brady Faces Return to Jail After New Child Abuse Image Charges

  Tears at Old Bailey Couldn’t Save Sean Brady Sean Brady broke down in tears...

Published: 5:53 pm February 25, 2026
Updated: 5:53 pm February 25, 2026

 

Tears at Old Bailey Couldn’t Save Sean Brady

Sean Brady broke down in tears at the Old Bailey back in 2023 after being caught with horrific images of children as young as three being sexually abused. The former Transport for London worker, turned gardener, told the judge that paedophiles often lie to other prisoners about their crimes.

Long History of Abuse Spanning Over a Decade

Brady’s nightmare started with a police raid in October 2022. He admitted a sexual attraction to young children and had a disturbing record dating back to 2007. In 2016, he was given a suspended sentence for possessing indecent images of children and taking upskirt photos of women.

More Charges, More Prison Time Looming

  • Last Friday, Brady, 56, pleaded guilty to 13 new offences at Bromley Magistrates Court.
  • Ten offences involve hundreds more indecent images found after November 2022.
  • Three charges relate to breaching a sexual harm prevention order by possessing unregistered USB sticks and an SD card.

Brady’s case is now heading to Croydon Crown Court for sentencing. He remains out on bail but must not have any internet-capable devices.

Decade-Long Pattern of Disturbing Behaviour

From his first arrests in 2007 and 2008 to the 2016 suspended sentence, Brady has shown no sign of stopping. Now, with fresh offences piling up, the former TfL worker could be behind bars for years to come.

More news from Croydon

Related News

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

FIGHT TURNS UGLY Drunk Thug Smashes Man Unconscious in Newark

UK News

LIFE SAVER New Overdose Kit Delivery Service Launches in North East Lincolnshire

UK News

WHEELIE BIN Prison Pharmacy Tech Jailed for Smuggling Drugs and SIM Cards into Bristol Jail

UK News

BIG SLASH Energy Bills to Drop £10 a Month from April – Ofgem Cuts Price Cap by 7%

UK News

RACE AGAINST TIME Teenager Seriously Hurt in Wolverhampton Crash

UK News

RACE HATE ATTACK Police Hunt Man Over Hate Crime at Bristol Mosque During Ramadan

UK News

Man Dies in Horror Smash on B4040

UK News

BRUTAL ATTACK Teen Jailed for Brutal Knife Attack on Adoptive Parents

UK News

FATAL HOUSE BLAZE Man Guilty of Attempted Murder After Horrific Stoke-on-Trent House Fire

UK News

EXPECT DELAYS Swale Way in Sittingbourne shut after lorry and car smash-up

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Reading Man Locked Up for Dealing Massive Haul of Class A Drugs

UK News

Reading Man Locked Up for Dealing Massive Haul of Class A Drugs

UK News

NCA RAID Armourer Jailed for Turning Blank Guns into Deadly Weapons

UK News

Armourer Jailed for Turning Blank Guns into Deadly Weapons

UK News

FAILED ESCAPE Drug Dealer Jailed Over Fatal ‘Rico’ County Line in Norfolk

UK News

Drug Dealer Jailed Over Fatal ‘Rico’ County Line in Norfolk

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

GENDER ROW Icelandic Dad Loses Custody Over Gender Transition Dispute

UK News

Icelandic Dad Loses Custody Over Gender Transition Dispute

UK News

RED AND BLUE ‘Red vs Blue’ School Wars Spark Police Crackdown Across London

UK News

‘Red vs Blue’ School Wars Spark Police Crackdown Across London

UK News

DOUBLE DECKER Bus Blaze Sparks Panic in Gillingham

UK News

Bus Blaze Sparks Panic in Gillingham

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

PURSE SNATCHER £2,500 Wasted on Stolen Cards After Purse Snatch in Brighton

National News

£2,500 Wasted on Stolen Cards After Purse Snatch in Brighton

National News

NEW RECRUITS Wiltshire’s New Police Cadets Take the Oath in Star-Studded Ceremony

UK News

Wiltshire’s New Police Cadets Take the Oath in Star-Studded Ceremony

UK News

HIGH PROFILE RAID Four Men Busted in Swindon Firearms Sting

UK News

Four Men Busted in Swindon Firearms Sting

UK News
Watch Live