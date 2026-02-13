Watch Live
Brothers Convicted Over Teen’s Fatal Audi Smash in South Yorkshire

Two brothers have been found guilty following the shocking death of 16-year-old Abdullah Yaser Abdullah...

Published: 6:22 pm February 13, 2026
Updated: 6:24 am February 14, 2026

Two brothers have been found guilty following the shocking death of 16-year-old Abdullah Yaser Abdullah Al-Yazidi in a deliberate car crash on Staniforth Road, Sheffield.

Audi Driven Into Collision on Purpose

On 4 June 2025, Zulkernain Ahmed, 21, drove an Audi S3 recklessly, veering into oncoming traffic to target a moped and two electric bikes. CCTV footage revealed his dangerous manoeuvre. One rider was seriously injured before the vehicle slammed into Abdullah, who was simply walking nearby.

Despite frantic efforts by emergency services at the scene and the hospital, Abdullah tragically died that day.

 

Brothers Attempt to Flee After Smash

Zulkernain’s brother, 27-year-old Amaan Ahmed, was a passenger in the car. The pair failed to stop and abandoned the Audi on Robinson Avenue. CCTV caught them sprinting home to grab their passports and thousands in cash.

 

They were caught trying to flee the UK at Dover Port in the early hours of the next day.

Sheffield Jury Hands Down Verdicts

  • Zulkernain Ahmed was found guilty of murder by a jury at Sheffield Crown Court after a five-week trial.
  • Amaan Ahmed was cleared of murder but convicted of manslaughter.
  • A third defendant, Adam Mohammed, was acquitted of murder and three attempted murder charges.

Both brothers had denied all charges. South Yorkshire Police confirmed the convictions mark justice for Abdullah’s family and community.

