A violent thug has been locked up for six years after viciously attacking a woman at random in Gillingham. Levi Silcott launched the shocking assault on 23 April 2025 as his victim walked along Seaview Road.

Woman dragged, beaten, left with a shattered face

Silcott dragged the unsuspecting woman into a nearby alleyway and punched her repeatedly in the face. She suffered multiple facial fractures and has undergone both medical and reconstructive surgery. The victim had never met Silcott before the terrifying ordeal.

CCTV and slick police hunt nail the culprit

Police combed through hours of CCTV footage, spotting a man matching Silcott’s clothing getting out of a car near the scene. Detectives tracked the vehicle’s movements and soon identified Silcott, 26, from Simmons Drive, Dagenham.

He was arrested on 21 May in Ilford and charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent. Despite denying the attack, Silcott was convicted after a trial at Maidstone Crown Court and sentenced at the same court on 18 February.

Detective slams attacker’s ‘despicable’ denial