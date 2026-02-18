Bungling Burglar Caught Wearing Stolen Jewels Hours After Raid

A brazen burglar was snapped up just hours after smashing his way into a jewellery shop – because he was still wearing the stolen watches on his wrist and dressed exactly as CCTV showed during the break-in.

Kieron Millin’s Big Blunder

Kieron Millin, 43, struck early on 12 February at a Market Street store in Sutton-in-Ashfield. Police spotted the unique watches on his wrist and instantly connected the dots. His clothes matched the CCTV footage perfectly.

When questioned, Millin feigned innocence, retorting, “what burglary?” – despite police finding piles of jewellery stuffed in his pockets.

High-Speed Smash-and-Grab

CCTV caught Millin shattering a window and pushing over a display case.

He grabbed watches and jewellery worth over £10,000 in less than a minute.

The bungling thief tried to escape the same way but tripped while snagging a dropped item.

He even tossed the stolen piece back through the broken window before bolting on foot.

Police Nab Millin with Stolen Loot in Hand

The thief’s decision to wear the stolen watches was his undoing. Officers quickly searched him, recovering the stolen goods and sealing his fate. Million now faces charges as police prepare to return the pricey jewellery to its rightful owners.

This case is a stark reminder: flash stolen bling, and you’ll flash yourself straight into the hands of the law.