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PEADO ESCAPES PRISON Burbage man given suspended sentence for multiple child sex offences

Jewellery fraudster convicted after victims lose more than £1.15 million

A 70-year-old man from Wiltshire has been handed a three-year prison sentence suspended for three years after admitting a series of serious child sex offences.

Archie Rawlings, of Lavington Close, Burbage, was also made subject to a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will remain on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Rawlings pleaded guilty to offences including arranging or facilitating child sex offences, arranging sexual activity with children involving penetration, and possessing an extreme pornographic image.

Sexual communication with 14-year-old uncovered

Wiltshire Police said Rawlings communicated sexually online with a 14-year-old between 5 and 30 October 2023 and arranged to meet the child for sex.

Officers from the force’s Paedophile Online Investigation Team attended his address in December, where he was arrested and electronic devices were seized.

Further forensic examination of the devices uncovered sexual communications with other children, including evidence that Rawlings had arranged and facilitated meetings for sexual activity.

Ten-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order

Rawlings was sentenced to a three-year custodial term, suspended for three years.

He was also given a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will be placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Detective Sergeant Jason Walsh said the investigation had uncovered further evidence of offending against multiple children through extensive digital forensic work.

He said: “We remain committed to identifying those who seek to harm children, bringing them before the courts and safeguarding young people from abuse.”

He added that those using the internet to groom, manipulate and exploit children would continue to be pursued and brought before the courts.

 

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