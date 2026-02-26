Husband Delivers Knockout Blow to Intruder
A brazen burglar who stood over a sleeping woman, wielding a saw, got more than he bargained for when her husband stepped in. Gary Shackleton, 39, faced a beating after breaking into a ground-floor flat in Newcastle on December 12 last year.
Children in Danger During Terrifying Raid
The woman was asleep in a bedroom with her six-year-old son, while her husband was in the living room with their other two children. Shackleton grabbed a saw from the kitchen and threatened the woman. She managed to escape to the living room, where the intruder demanded cash.
Intruder Flees After Taking a Beating
The husband fought back, landing punches that left Shackleton with facial injuries. The intruder then fled, stealing a bicycle to make his getaway. He was later caught on Elswick Road and treated in hospital for his wounds.
Shackleton’s Long Record and a Chance to Change
- Shackleton has 74 previous convictions, including seven burglaries.
- At Newcastle Crown Court, he admitted burglary and theft.
- He was sentenced to three years in jail.
- Shackleton told the court he wants to tackle addiction and improve his life.
Recorder Felicity Davies said, “Children were disturbed during the offence, and the intruder threatened a woman and child with a saw.”
This shocking home invasion shows just how far desperate crooks will go — but also how families fight back to protect their own.
