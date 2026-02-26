Husband Delivers Knockout Blow to Intruder

A brazen burglar who stood over a sleeping woman, wielding a saw, got more than he bargained for when her husband stepped in. Gary Shackleton, 39, faced a beating after breaking into a ground-floor flat in Newcastle on December 12 last year.

Children in Danger During Terrifying Raid

The woman was asleep in a bedroom with her six-year-old son, while her husband was in the living room with their other two children. Shackleton grabbed a saw from the kitchen and threatened the woman. She managed to escape to the living room, where the intruder demanded cash.

Intruder Flees After Taking a Beating

The husband fought back, landing punches that left Shackleton with facial injuries. The intruder then fled, stealing a bicycle to make his getaway. He was later caught on Elswick Road and treated in hospital for his wounds.

Shackleton’s Long Record and a Chance to Change

Shackleton has 74 previous convictions, including seven burglaries.

At Newcastle Crown Court, he admitted burglary and theft.

He was sentenced to three years in jail.

Shackleton told the court he wants to tackle addiction and improve his life.

Recorder Felicity Davies said, “Children were disturbed during the offence, and the intruder threatened a woman and child with a saw.”

This shocking home invasion shows just how far desperate crooks will go — but also how families fight back to protect their own.

More news from Elswick