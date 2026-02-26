Watch Live
KNOCKOUT BLOW Burglar Gets Brutal Backlash in Home Invasion Nightmare

Published: 12:14 am February 26, 2026
Updated: 12:14 am February 26, 2026

Husband Delivers Knockout Blow to Intruder

A brazen burglar who stood over a sleeping woman, wielding a saw, got more than he bargained for when her husband stepped in. Gary Shackleton, 39, faced a beating after breaking into a ground-floor flat in Newcastle on December 12 last year.

Children in Danger During Terrifying Raid

The woman was asleep in a bedroom with her six-year-old son, while her husband was in the living room with their other two children. Shackleton grabbed a saw from the kitchen and threatened the woman. She managed to escape to the living room, where the intruder demanded cash.

Intruder Flees After Taking a Beating

The husband fought back, landing punches that left Shackleton with facial injuries. The intruder then fled, stealing a bicycle to make his getaway. He was later caught on Elswick Road and treated in hospital for his wounds.

Shackleton’s Long Record and a Chance to Change

  • Shackleton has 74 previous convictions, including seven burglaries.
  • At Newcastle Crown Court, he admitted burglary and theft.
  • He was sentenced to three years in jail.
  • Shackleton told the court he wants to tackle addiction and improve his life.

Recorder Felicity Davies said, “Children were disturbed during the offence, and the intruder threatened a woman and child with a saw.”

This shocking home invasion shows just how far desperate crooks will go — but also how families fight back to protect their own.

