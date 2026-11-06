A prolific burglar who stole more than £500,000 worth of jewellery and designer handbags from luxury homes has been jailed after detectives traced his DNA to an antibacterial spray bottle he used at a crime scene.

Dionis Doku, 45, targeted nine properties across Kent and neighbouring counties, scaling drainpipes, climbing onto roofs and breaking into homes while residents were inside.

The burglaries left families frightened in their own homes, with some victims reporting that their children were still suffering sleepless nights.

Doku, an Albanian national of no fixed address, was sentenced to three years and ten months in prison at Harrow Crown Court on Tuesday, 3 November 2026.

His arrest followed an extensive investigation involving several police forces, forensic evidence, CCTV and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras.

Burglar climbed drainpipe to raid Sevenoaks home

One of the burglaries took place at approximately 7.30pm on 13 October 2025, when Doku targeted a property near Pillar Box Lane in Seal, near Sevenoaks.

He scaled a drainpipe to reach a first-floor balcony before entering the home through a window.

The homeowner was downstairs in the kitchen while Doku searched the property and emptied four jewellery boxes.

Although he escaped, the burglar left behind a crucial piece of evidence.

Forensic specialists recovered DNA from a glove mark on the window, which would later help detectives connect the burglary to others.

£221,438 stolen from Ashford home

Less than a month later, on 5 November 2025, Doku targeted another property near Plurenden Road in Ashford.

He climbed onto a conservatory roof before entering through an upstairs bathroom window.

The woman living at the property was home alone when she heard footsteps upstairs and called the police.

Doku escaped before officers arrived, taking jewellery, cash and handbags worth £221,438.

However, he left DNA on the handle of a cupboard containing a safe.

Detectives recovered the forensic evidence and began linking the offences.

DNA on antibacterial spray bottle provides vital clue

The DNA recovered from the Kent burglaries did not initially identify a suspect because there was no matching profile on police databases.

However, forensic examinations established that the same person was linked to six further burglaries in other police force areas.

One particularly significant discovery came from a property in Putney, south-west London.

Investigators found matching DNA on the trigger of an antibacterial spray bottle that the burglar had used while attempting to clean the crime scene.

The evidence helped detectives establish connections between the break-ins and build a clearer picture of the offender’s movements.

Police track suspect to London bus stop

On 11 February 2026, Doku burgled a property near the B389 Christchurch Road in Virginia Water, Surrey.

Surrey Police identified a vehicle linked to the burglary through forensic evidence.

Further enquiries, including examination of ANPR records, allowed investigators to trace the vehicle to Ealing Broadway in west London.

Officers travelled to the area to obtain CCTV footage.

While carrying out enquiries, patrol officers spotted Doku at a bus stop on Uxbridge Road.

He was arrested and subsequently charged with nine counts of burglary.

Doku pleaded guilty to all nine offences at Sevenoaks Magistrates’ Court and was remanded in custody.

Families left traumatised by burglaries

The court heard how Doku’s crimes had affected families whose homes were targeted.

One victim described how her two children remained frightened after the burglary.

“I have two children who still have sleepless nights. They will not go into any room as they are too scared to be alone.

“We lost items of great sentimental value, which we cannot get back.

“We only moved into this house 6 months before the incident. This should have been a time of excitement and happiness, but it has been ruined by what he has done.”

Another victim said the burglary had destroyed her sense of security.

“I am now in fear of staying in my own home and no amount of counselling would help me forget how I feel or what I have witnessed.”

She described how her family home, once a place of safety and happy memories, had become associated with fear and violation.

Burglar sentenced to three years and ten months

At Harrow Crown Court on Tuesday, 3 November, Doku was sentenced to three years and ten months’ imprisonment.

Detective Constable Leo Graham, the investigating officer from Kent Police, praised the work of detectives and neighbouring forces.

“Kent Police officers relentlessly pursued Doku, liaising with colleagues in neighbouring forces, partner agencies, and international organisations to seek justice for his numerous victims.

“The investigation was a success thanks to lateral thinking and excellent teamwork from all those involved.

“I would like to thank the victims for their continued support and hope that they seek some comfort knowing that Doku will be under lock and key for a very long time.”

The investigation demonstrated how forensic evidence recovered from seemingly minor items, including a cleaning spray bottle and a glove mark, can help link offences across different police force areas.

Doku’s conviction brings an end to the criminal proceedings against him for the nine burglaries.