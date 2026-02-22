Watch Live
Bus Driver Seriously Hurt After Crashing Into Parked Police Car Near Gatwick

COLLISION CLAIMS LIFE

  A 32-year-old man lost his life in a horror road crash on the A4...

Published: 3:45 pm February 22, 2026
Updated: 3:45 pm February 22, 2026
Wiltshire Police Appeal for Witnesses Following Pursuit in Bemerton Heath

 

A 32-year-old man lost his life in a horror road crash on the A4 at Fyfield, near Marlborough, yesterday afternoon (21/02).

Collision Claims Man’s Life

The fatal smash happened just before 3.30pm when the man’s car collided with another vehicle. Despite frantic efforts by police and paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wiltshire Police have informed the man’s next of kin. “Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this heartbreaking time,” officials said.

Police Hunt Witnesses and Dashcam Footage

Anyone who saw the collision or has dashcam footage is urged to come forward. The Serious Collision Investigation Team can be reached on 01225 694597, quoting Log number 170. Alternatively, witnesses can email [email protected].

Police stress that witness information could be crucial in piecing together the events leading to the fatal crash.

Topics :Road Traffic Collisions

