Shoppers and leisure centre visitors were evacuated in Bromley on Sunday after police responded to reports of a threat involving The Glades shopping centre.

People were asked to leave shops at The Glades and the nearby Pavilion leisure centre, including its swimming pool, while checks were carried out.

Police attend shopping centre

Police made enquiries but no security issue was identified, according to local reporting.

Photographs from the scene showed officers and police vehicles outside the centre as shoppers gathered on the pavement.

Venues reopen after checks

A staff member at Caffè Nero said businesses had been allowed back inside by around 2.30pm.

An employee at The Pavilion confirmed that the centre had reopened following the evacuation.

The precise nature of the reported threat and whether any arrest was made have not been confirmed.