Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

CHILLING ATTACK Cambridge man jailed for vicious kidnap and robbery spree

Beaten and held captive in a chilling attack A vulnerable man was lured to a...

Published: 12:34 am February 20, 2026
Updated: 1:40 am February 20, 2026

Beaten and held captive in a chilling attack

A vulnerable man was lured to a Cambridge house where he was brutally beaten, held captive, and robbed. The savage assault happened on 6 June 2023 and ended only when the bloodied victim flagged down a passerby. He told them he’d been kidnapped, bashed up, and forced to hand over his cash before managing a desperate escape.

Police described the man’s injuries: black eyes, a swollen, bruised face, and bloodstains covering his clothes. He told officers he met two men while playing pool at WT’s pub in Cambridge City Centre. The trio then went to a nearby house, but the victim soon found he was trapped. He was stomped on and ordered to stay down, his bank details demanded.

Terrifying kidnapping and narrow escape

The victim revealed he was pushed into a car and threatened with death, taken to Barnwell in Cambridge, where he feared being killed and buried. Miraculously, he escaped the vehicle and flagged down a passerby who dialled 999. Officers quickly found him and tracked down the house where the attack occurred – though it was empty by then. Scenes of crime officers found blood by the front door, on a trainer, and in the sink.

Hospital scans exposed the extent of his injuries: swelling to the scalp and skull, a fractured and displaced right eye socket, and limited eye movement caused by the savage beating.

£200 stolen and £6,000 bank scam exposed

Bank checks uncovered £200 withdrawn from Tesco in Cherry Hinton by a mystery man and woman. A planned fraudulent transfer to an account linked to Chemseddine Lahouel-Guettala was blocked just in time. Police arrested Lahouel-Guettala, 35, at Luton Airport on 20 June as he attempted to flee the country.

Despite denying all charges, messages on his phone showed he tried to funnel £6,000 of the victim’s money into his own account.

Swift justice: Four-and-a-half years behind bars

Lahouel-Guettala, from Colville Road, Cambridge, faced a November trial at Peterborough Crown Court. After less than five hours of deliberation, jurors found him guilty by majority verdict of assault causing grievous bodily harm with intent, false imprisonment, and robbery.

On 17 February, he was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison, finally paying for a terrifying and premeditated crime that left the victim battered and traumatised.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

BREAKING NEWS

FREED AFTER ARREST Former Prince Leaves Police Custody Following Shocking Raid

Breaking News

Police Chase ends in Chaos near Hamstreet near Ashford

UK News

LIVES SHATTERED Father and Son Convicted Over Deadly Road Rage in Northfleet

UK News

DASH AND DINE Ex-Solicitor Flees Again Amid Four Active Arrest Warrants

UK News

CHEMICAL ATTACK Pepper Spray Attack on German Primary School Sends Dozens of Children to Hospital

UK News

TWO DEAD Tragic deaths of two teens at Bridlington holiday park spark manslaughter probe

UK News

Religious hate crime in England and Wales hits record high

UK News

POLICE CRACKDOWN Man Jailed After Violent Pub Assault in Salisbury

Court News

TWO ARRESTED Two men held on suspicion of murder after woman dies at London home

UK News

MONARCH CONCERN King Charles Backs Probe Into Brother Andrew’s Arrest Over Public Misconduct

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SAD ENDING Body Found in Search for Missing Maidstone Man

Breaking News

Body Found in Search for Missing Maidstone Man

Breaking News

TIGHT LIPPED Police Arrest Norfolk Man Over Public Office Misconduct

UK News

Police Arrest Norfolk Man Over Public Office Misconduct

UK News

Gosport Funeral Directors Jailed for Leaving Bodies to Rot in Mortuary

UK News

Gosport Funeral Directors Jailed for Leaving Bodies to Rot in Mortuary

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

TERROR ATTACK Stolen Ambulance Rams Idaho DHS Building in Terror Attempt

Breaking News, US News

Stolen Ambulance Rams Idaho DHS Building in Terror Attempt

Breaking News, US News

CHILLING ATTACK Cambridge man jailed for vicious kidnap and robbery spree

UK News

Cambridge man jailed for vicious kidnap and robbery spree

UK News
Man Dies After Crash Near Westminster Bridge – UKNIP

Non-Fatal Stabbing Sparks Armed Police Response in Merton

UK News
Man Dies After Crash Near Westminster Bridge – UKNIP

Non-Fatal Stabbing Sparks Armed Police Response in Merton

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

VIDEO NARSTY Romanian National Sentencing Delayed Over Dangerous Driving and Theft Charges

UK News

Romanian National Sentencing Delayed Over Dangerous Driving and Theft Charges

UK News

CAUGHT RED HANDED Tube Pickpocket Snapped and Jailed Within a Week After Bold Spree

UK News

Tube Pickpocket Snapped and Jailed Within a Week After Bold Spree

UK News

SUSPECT WANTED FOR MURDER £10K Reward to Find Murder Suspect in Birmingham Knife Crime

UK News

£10K Reward to Find Murder Suspect in Birmingham Knife Crime

UK News
Watch Live