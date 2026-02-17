Watch Live
HIGH SPEED CHASE Campervan Crooks Nabbed After Nail-Biting Police Chase

Five crooks have been arrested following a daring campervan theft in South Yorkshire – and...

Published: 11:37 pm February 17, 2026
Updated: 11:37 pm February 17, 2026

Five crooks have been arrested following a daring campervan theft in South Yorkshire – and thanks to two police dogs, a stinger tyre spike, and top-notch coordination, they didn’t stand a chance.

Swift Police Response Ends High-Speed Chase

At 10:42pm on Sunday (15 February), South Yorkshire Police got a frantic 999 call reporting a campervan stolen in Sheffield’s Arbourthorne area. Within 20 minutes, a sharp-eyed dog handler spotted the stolen vehicle tearing down the A57 towards Ladybower.

Suspecting the thieves would take dangerous risks, officers teamed up with Derbyshire Constabulary. Officers deployed a stinger strip near Glossop, popping the campervan’s tyres and bringing the chase to an immediate halt.

Police Dogs Corner the Thieves

Two men abandoned the campervan and tried to run. Big mistake.

Enter PD Rocco. With four legs and lightning speed, the police dog quickly had the suspects penned down. As the police radio crackled: “Two detained, two detained.”

Second Vehicle Yields More Arrests

The drama didn’t stop there.

Police discovered a Volvo travelling alongside the campervan, believed to be connected to the theft. Roads Policing officers tracked it down. When PD Zak arrived on scene, all three occupants were subdued and arrested within minutes.

A search of the Volvo revealed stolen items, and a drug test showed the driver was under the influence of cocaine.

Suspects Brought in from Rochdale Face Multiple Charges

All five suspects – four men aged 25, 35, 49, and 55, plus a 23-year-old woman – had reportedly travelled from Rochdale into South Yorkshire to commit these crimes.

They were arrested on suspicion of:

  • Theft of a motor vehicle
  • Theft from a vehicle
  • Driving without insurance
  • Driving over the prescribed drug limit
  • Going equipped for theft

All have been released on police bail as investigations continue.

Two forces, two police dogs, and coordinated policing shut down criminality in its tracks. This is how you catch thieves.

