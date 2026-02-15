UK: Cannabis Grower’s Daring Fence Leap Ends in Arrest

A cannabis cultivator made a desperate dash over garden fences to escape police during a dramatic raid in Nottingham — but was quickly caught.

Fleeing Crook Nabbed After Scaling Fences and Sheds

Redis Shahini bolted from a house on Manesty Crescent, Clifton, as the City South neighbourhood policing team swooped on 20 November last year. Officers gave chase, climbing fences and shed roofs before cornering Shahini in a neighbouring garden.

£200,000 Cannabis Farm Discovered in Semi-Detached Home

Inside the property, cops uncovered a massive haul of 263 cannabis plants sprawling across three floors. The haul’s street value is estimated at a staggering £200,000.

Deported Drug Dealer Jailed for 22 Months

Shahini, 22, of no fixed address, admitted to producing a Class B drug. He also confessed to illegally re-entering the UK, despite a deportation order served earlier this year.

On Tuesday, 10 February, Nottingham Crown Court sentenced him to 22 months behind bars. Officials will recommend he be deported once his prison term ends.