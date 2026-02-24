A keen-eyed police patrol in Canterbury has landed a drug dealer behind bars for more than two years after finding over 300 wraps of cocaine.

Snared at Brymore Road Drug Hotspot

On Thursday, 9 October 2025, Canterbury’s Neighbourhood Task Force spotted 18-year-old Renato Selmai acting shady outside a home on Brymore Road, notorious for drug activity.

When questioned, Selmai repeatedly denied having drugs but grew restless and tried to flee—only to be caught within seconds.

A quick search turned up two sealed packets stuffed with Class A drugs, a burning hot Nokia phone, an iPhone, and £80 cash.

Stash at Home Reveals Massive Cache

Selmai was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply. Police then raided his Brymore Road address, uncovering around 300 cocaine wraps, £2,000 cash, and weighing scales dusted with white powder.

During interrogation, Selmai claimed family debts in Albania forced him into dealing, denied knowing what drugs he carried, and refused to name who coerced him, fearing for his safety.

Phone Evidence and Guilty Plea Seal His Fate

A manual check of Selmai’s burner phone revealed drug slang messages like “online new stuff bang bang,” “online Ronnie,” and “happy hour best on both” sent to numerous unknown contacts.

Lab tests confirmed the drugs were cocaine.

He pleaded guilty at Margate Magistrates’ Court the day after his arrest and was remanded in custody. On Thursday, 19 February 2026, Canterbury Crown Court sentenced him to two years and four months in prison.