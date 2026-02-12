Watch Live
DRUGS EMPIRE Canterbury Drug Dealer Slammed with Jail Sentence After Police Sting

A major drug dealer based in Canterbury has been locked up after a sharp police...

Published: 11:04 am February 12, 2026
Updated: 1:05 pm February 12, 2026

A major drug dealer based in Canterbury has been locked up after a sharp police stop uncovered a lucrative nationwide operation.

Police Nab Mario Neto on Military Road

On 9 August 2025, officers from Canterbury’s Neighbourhood Task Force spotted a suspicious car on Military Road. The vehicle matched intelligence linking its owner to a drug supply ring.

When stopped, Mario Neto denied having drugs or owning the car. But a roadside search told another story: £610 in cash, 48 small bags of cocaine, and a baseball bat were seized.

Stash of Phones Reveals Extensive Drug Network

Police also confiscated multiple mobile phones. A deep dive into tens of thousands of messages from May to June 2025 uncovered coded talks about cocaine, with slang like ‘white snowflake’ and snowflake emojis peppered throughout.

Neto was charged with possession and supply of Class A drugs, plus possession of an offensive weapon.

Drug Empire Spanned the Nation

Further investigations revealed that Neto, a Brazilian national living in Canterbury’s Sussex Avenue, ran a countrywide delivery network through coordinated drivers.

Although initially denying all charges, Neto pled guilty at his second court appearance. On 5 February 2026, he was sentenced to three years and two months behind bars.

Detective Constable Megan Best said:

“I welcome the sentence handed down and praise the Task Force officers. Their quick thinking and local expertise were key in bringing Neto to justice.

This case sends a stark warning: drug dealers in Kent, your days are numbered. You will be caught and held accountable.”

