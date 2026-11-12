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TRAFFIC CHAOS Car Reportedly Driven Onto Railway Tracks at Mitcham Eastfields as Emergency Incident Disrupts Trains

Rail passengers faced major disruption after a car was reportedly driven onto railway tracks near Mitcham Eastfields station in south London, forcing trains to stop while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Photographs and video shared on social media appeared to show a vehicle on the railway, with witnesses claiming the driver had entered the tracks while attempting to escape police.

However, reports of a police pursuit have not been officially confirmed.

Southern Railway and Thameslink confirmed that an emergency services incident and a separate report of trespassing in the Mitcham Eastfields area had forced the closure of railway lines between Sutton and Balham or Streatham.

Services were cancelled, delayed or diverted while emergency responders and railway staff worked to make the area safe.

Car Reportedly Driven Onto Tracks Near Mitcham Eastfields

Images circulating online appeared to show a vehicle stranded on the railway near Mitcham Eastfields station.

Several social media users suggested that the driver had attempted to escape police by driving onto the tracks.

One account claimed: “Appears to be a police chase, driver drove onto tracks to get away.”

The circumstances surrounding the vehicle’s presence on the railway remain unclear.

There has been no official confirmation that a police pursuit took place, how the vehicle reached the tracks or whether anyone was arrested.

Trains Stopped Between Sutton and Balham

Southern Railway issued a disruption alert confirming that emergency services were attending an incident in the Mitcham Eastfields area.

The operator said:

“The emergency services are dealing with an incident in the Mitcham Eastfields area. It’s also been reported there is a trespasser in the same area.”

The railway was closed while emergency responders and Network Rail staff dealt with the situation.

Passengers were warned that trains could be delayed by at least 30 minutes, cancelled or diverted.

The operator initially warned that disruption could continue until the end of the day.

Passenger Describes Lengthy Journey Home

Passengers caught up in the disruption described trains being stopped, diverted and delayed.

One traveller, Laura Court, said her service from London Victoria towards Horsham had stopped outside Mitcham Eastfields.

She said passengers were initially told there was a “car on the tracks”.

According to her account, the train later encountered further disruption after passengers were informed of a separate power problem at West Croydon.

The service was diverted towards East Croydon before continuing towards Horsham.

Laura said she eventually abandoned her journey and completed the final part of her trip on foot and by bus, arriving home more than an hour later than expected.

Other passengers said the incident explained the delays they had experienced.

Emergency Services and Network Rail Respond

Southern and Thameslink confirmed that emergency services and Network Rail responders were involved in dealing with the incident.

The operators warned that people accessing railway tracks face significant risks, particularly where trains are powered by electrified third rails.

Services could not safely resume until the emergency situation had been resolved.

The rail operators did not establish publicly whether the reported vehicle and trespass incident were connected.

Police Chase Claims Remain Unconfirmed

Social media accounts suggested that the vehicle had been driven onto the railway during an attempt to evade police.

However, those claims have not been verified by the Metropolitan Police or British Transport Police.

The identity of the driver, whether any injuries occurred and whether an arrest was made remain unknown.

Passengers affected by the disruption can check the latest service information through Southern Railway and Thameslink.

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