An appeal is being shared for information about 13-year-old Carson Thorpe, who was reportedly last seen leaving a shopping centre in Thornaby on Thursday 19 November.

According to a missing-person appeal published by The Appeal Pod on X, Carson was last seen at approximately 11.20am leaving the Pavilion Shopping Centre and heading towards Trenchard Avenue.

The appeal asks people in Thornaby, Stockton, Darlington and surrounding areas to look out for the teenager.

Description of missing teenager Carson Thorpe

Carson is described in the appeal as approximately 5ft 9in tall, of broad build, with very short brown hair.

He was reportedly wearing a grey sports top and black shorts, and may also have been wearing a khaki-coloured beanie hat.

The social media post says police are concerned for his welfare, although UKNIP has not independently confirmed the details or whether the appeal remains active.

How to provide information

Anyone with information that may help establish Carson’s whereabouts is asked in the appeal to contact police on 101, quoting reference 23084.

Anyone who believes a child is in immediate danger should call 999.