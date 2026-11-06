Police have launched an investigation after thieves used a suspected telehandler to steal a cash machine from a petrol station in Cambridgeshire.

Officers were called to the BP garage on Wisbech Road in Littleport at around 5am on Friday, 6 November, following reports of a ram raid.

Cambridgeshire Police arrived at the scene 12 minutes later and discovered that the ATM had been removed from the store.

A telehandler, believed to have been used to carry out the raid, was found abandoned at the petrol station.

Officers searched the surrounding area but were unable to locate those responsible.

Police have since stepped up patrols across Cambridgeshire as part of Operation ATMosphere, an initiative targeting cash machine thefts.

Investigators are appealing for witnesses and asking motorists and residents to check dashcam, CCTV and video doorbell footage for anything that could assist the investigation.

Members of the public are also being urged to report suspicious activity involving heavy vehicles or plant machinery, particularly near cash machines, as well as anyone appearing to monitor ATM locations.

Anyone with information can contact Cambridgeshire Police online or call 101, quoting incident 52 of 6 November or Operation ATMosphere.

The investigation remains ongoing.