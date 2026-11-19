A Castleford man has been jailed for nine years after being found guilty of five offences involving violence and controlling behaviour towards a woman.

Martin Longstaff, 51, of Holywell Lane, Castleford, was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday 17 November.

The offences took place in Castleford in April 2026. An investigation was launched by West Yorkshire Police’s Wakefield Adult Safeguarding Unit after emergency services attended an assault and the woman required medical treatment.

Five offences and indefinite restraining order

Longstaff was convicted of sexual assault by digital penetration, non-fatal strangulation, two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and controlling or coercive behaviour.

The court also imposed an indefinite restraining order and Longstaff was placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

In a victim impact statement, the woman described continuing nightmares, difficulties carrying out everyday tasks and injuries including broken fingers and ribs.

Detective Constable Adele Bossons, of Wakefield’s Adult Safeguarding Unit, said: “We welcome the sentence given in this case and hope it provides the victim with some reassurance and a degree of peace as she moves forward with her life.”

She praised the woman’s courage in reporting the abuse and supporting the investigation.