National Coastwatch volunteers at Portland Bill have announced Cat Cluskey as their new deputy station manager, with a Christmas Day project to help people facing the festive season alone among her first priorities.

Cluskey, previously a station officer at NCI Portland Bill in Dorset, is taking on a role focused on public relations, marketing and community engagement.

The station says the appointment will help build stronger links with local organisations, charities and residents while promoting the work of volunteers who watch over the coast and assist emergency services.

New CoastWatch & Community initiative to bring local groups together

Cluskey will lead a new initiative called CoastWatch & Community, aimed at connecting people and organisations through fundraising, events, volunteering and partnerships.

The project is intended both to raise awareness of the National Coastwatch Institution and to support other local services and charities.

At Portland Bill, volunteer watchkeepers provide additional eyes and ears along the coastline, observing activity at sea and passing relevant information to emergency services when needed.

Christmas Day volunteering at Veterans Hub

The initiative’s first announced activity will take place on Christmas Day, 25 December 2026, when Cluskey and members of her family plan to volunteer at the Veterans Hub.

They will help serve hot drinks, mince pies and Christmas lunches to people who might otherwise spend the day alone.

Cluskey, who is also a Coastguard Rescue Officer, has said she will contribute part of her remuneration towards the cost of the meals and hopes to secure further donations.

Residents invited to donate or volunteer

People wishing to contribute towards the Christmas lunches, offer practical help or become involved in future community activities are being invited to get in touch.

Supporters can contact the Veterans Hub directly or email Cluskey at [email protected].

Beyond Christmas, the CoastWatch & Community project plans to support local fundraising, strengthen partnerships and encourage wider understanding of the work carried out by NCI volunteers.